As Global Stocks Fall, Investors Put Trust in Brazil

By Julie Wernau

Investors searching for bright spots in last week's global stock tumble found one in Brazil.

Assets in the struggling South American country surged early in the week following a first round of the presidential election that all but handed a win to leading candidate Jair Bolsonaro. His economic adviser, Paulo Guedes, has the market betting that Brazil will soon emerge from a long economic slump.

Following the first-round vote in which Mr. Bolsonaro outpaced his left-wing opponent and narrowly missed avoiding a runoff bid, the MSCI Brazil stock index rose 7.8% and bond prices rose 1.1%. The week's gains held even after a global stock selloff and news that Mr. Guedes is being investigated for fraud.

Brazilian stocks were up 3.2% to end the week and bonds rose 1.1%, among a handful of gainers in the emerging world.

Brazilian stocks pared their early-week gains after reports that prosecutors are investigating Mr. Guedes, a University of Chicago-trained economist, for allegedly obtaining investment funds from state-controlled entities in an illegal operation for outsize personal profit. Mr. Bolsonaro, who is running on an anticorruption platform, has been favored among investors largely because of the policies of Mr. Guedes.

Some investors still see hope that the policies proposed by Mr. Guedes will make their way to Brazil's next administration regardless. But some analysts worry that investors have prematurely picked Brazil as the next market darling as they search for growth in an emerging world that is stagnating.

"People tend to gravitate toward the happy story and away from the story that is either difficult to understand or isn't such a great story, irrespective of value. It's a behavioral issue we all suffer from," said Phil Torres, global co-head of emerging markets and director of emerging markets research at Aegon Asset Management.

The day after the first-round election in Brazil, interest rose in the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, with more than $3.2 billion changing hands, four times the average daily volume. In the week before the election, Brazil bond funds recorded their biggest inflow in over 16 months, according to EPFR Global.

"Emerging-markets dedicated investors are in desperate need for positive idiosyncratic stories and there is a risk of trades becoming crowded a bit too fast," said Alejo Czerwonko, emerging market strategist at UBS Global Wealth Management's Chief Investment Office.

In his economic agenda, Mr. Guedes has floated everything from privatizing public assets to slashing public sector jobs, reducing government ministries and reforming the pension system.

But some investors say it is unclear how many of those economic policies are endorsed by Mr. Bolsonaro, whose statements at times have conflicted with those of his economic adviser. Mr. Bolsonaro has said he intends to appoint Mr. Guedes as his finance minister if he is elected Oct. 28.

"I think a part of this market reaction is pure irrational euphoria," said Roberto Simon, senior director for policy, Americas Society and Council of the Americas. "The market is only listening to him when he says what the market wants to hear."

Some analysts have compared Mr. Bolsonaro's rise to that of President Trump, leftist nationalist Andrés Manuel López Obrador in Mexico or the "leave" camp in the U.K. Brexit referendum -- votes against the status quo.

"This is a vote for something way different," said Kathryn Rooney Vera, head of research and strategy at broker and investment bank Bulltick in Miami, which has recommended a bullish position in Brazilian equities since mid-September.

Pension and labor reforms have been sticking points in Brazil for years and while Mr. Bolsonaro's party has gained seats in Brazil's fragmented Congress, some prominent members of that party have actively campaigned against pension reform in the past.

Following a severe recession in 2015-2016, Brazil's real GDP grew 1% in 2017. In its most recent report on Brazil, the International Monetary Fund said even with a recent constitutional rule capping expenditures, public debt is expected to rise, topping out above 90% of GDP in 2023.

"The issues facing Brazil are still there and won't be easy to resolve. It will require political capital and willingness to find alliances in government," said Wim Vandenhoeck, a portfolio manager for emerging market bonds at Oppenheimer Funds.

Brazil's growing debt burden and lack of momentum on pension reform have investors anticipating a ratings downgrade. In a note following Sunday's vote, Moody's signaled its concerns about the country's move away from the center.

"Political polarization puts a premium on the ability of the next president to establish a good working relationship with lawmakers in order to approve reforms, which we see as necessary to maintain investor confidence, preserve financial stability and lay the foundations for sustained growth," said Samar Maziad, vice president and senior analyst at Moody's.

Luciana Magalhaes contributed to this article.

Write to Julie Wernau at Julie.Wernau@wsj.com