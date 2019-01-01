As Government Shutdown Continues, Workers' Worries -- and Bills -- Grow

By Andrew Duehren

WASHINGTON -- Ernest Johnson, a geologist for the Bureau of Land Management in Wyoming, isn't sure how long he can last without a paycheck.

He has already deferred his January car payment, applied for unemployment benefits and alerted his Rawlins landlord that he may have to break his lease in February. Friends have offered to help with rent if he needs it.

"Now it's just waiting out the storm and just sitting here to start getting back to work and knocking out the backlog," Mr. Johnson, 51 years old, said.

As the partial government shutdown stretches into its second week with no end in sight, about 380,000 federal employees are facing the same uncertainty as Mr. Johnson, after being put on unpaid leave, or furloughed.

An additional 420,000 employees deemed essential are working without pay. On Monday, the American Federation of Government Employees sued the U.S. government in federal claims court, arguing that requiring employees to work without pay is illegal.

The shutdown, which began Dec. 22 after Congress and President Trump failed to reach a deal on a remaining set of appropriations bills, affects nine of the 15 federal departments, including the Justice Department, Homeland Security and Interior Department. Congress has already passed funding bills for the rest of the government, leaving hundreds of thousands of other federal employees unaffected by the current funding lapse.

A new Democratic majority will take control of the House of Representatives on Thursday, when they plan to pass a slate of six spending bills and a continuing resolution for the Department of Homeland Security to reopen the government. Negotiations between Democratic leaders, Republican leaders and Mr. Trump have remained largely at a standstill during the holiday season.

"I'm here, I'm ready to go. It's very important," Mr. Trump said in an interview with Fox News aired Monday, about negotiating an end to the shutdown. "A lot of people are looking to get their paycheck, so I'm ready to go whenever they want."

Facing the prospect that the government could remain closed for a while, some federal employees are bracing for the worst, filing unemployment claims and notifying landlords and creditors that they may not make payments in January.

After previous shutdowns -- the longest, in 1995, stretched out 21 days -- Congress has approved back pay for both furloughed employees and employees who worked without pay. But workers who are contracted by the federal government are simply out of work, unable to recover their lost hours.

Lila Johnson, 71, is one of those contract workers. She works part time as a custodian at the Agriculture Department in Washington to supplement her social security and pension income and support her two great-grandchildren.

"I don't know if I'm going to be able to pay my car insurance, my life insurance, credit cards, rent and all that bills that I have being head of household," she said. "I am going to have to figure out how to get all this done without a paycheck."

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management released a series of form letters last week advising federal employees how to ask for extensions on mortgage or loan payments. The letters also suggested federal employees offer to "perform maintenance (e.g. painting, carpentry work) in exchange for partial rent payments."

The D.C. Department of Employment Services, which processes unemployment claims in Washington, has extended its operating hours because of the shutdown. As of Dec. 28, the department had received 329 applications for unemployment benefits from federal employees and contractors affected by the shutdown, according to the city agency.

David Arvelo, a furloughed Food and Drug Administration employee in Dallas and a chapter president of the National Treasury Employees Union, said he has been receiving calls from many employees and union members who are worried about their financial futures.

"Particularly for younger people, they're very concerned because they're basically still paycheck-to-paycheck and paying student loans," he said.

Federal credit unions and financial services institutions that serve many federal employees or veterans, such as the Navy Federal Credit Union and USAA, are offering loan packages or payment deferments for those affected by the shutdown. Navy Federal had distributed a couple thousand loans on Friday to members of the Coast Guard before the military branch announced that it would be disbursing paychecks on Dec. 31, reversing a previous position.

Michael Metz, an air-traffic controller in Albuquerque, N.M., who has been working without pay, deferred a car payment through SkyOne, a federal credit union that serves air transportation employees. Mr. Metz, 55, canceled his planned holiday ski vacation with his wife and is dipping into his savings to pay for his bills. The Federal Aviation Administration mandates that air-traffic controllers retire at 56, and most of Mr. Metz's additional income goes into a retirement account that he can't access until he retires.

"Every time I think I am getting ahead, something stupid like this happens and I have to dip into my savings to make sure I pay the bills," he said.

At affected agencies, some operations -- like mortgage loan processing at the House and Urban Development Department -- have ceased. Facilities at America's 400 national parks are closed, slowing business in communities adjacent to the public lands, and Smithsonian museums will shut on Jan. 2 after leftover funds run out.

David Fitzpatrick had already held two separate parties to celebrate his retirement from the National Park Service when parts of the federal government shutdown, indefinitely extending his 29-year career in federal service.

His last day as a chiller plant operator at Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia had been set for Sunday, Dec. 30. Now, as he waits for the human-resources employee who was processing his paperwork to return to work, Mr. Fitzpatrick, 64, isn't sure when he'll wrap up his career.

"I'm sort of in a limbo situation. Not only am I furloughed, but I am supposed to be retired. I imagine I am not retired," he said. "I'll be glad to be leaving the government workforce. It's not turning out to what I thought it to be."