As Impressive Growth Trajectory Continues, MONAT Names Marc Juan Lopez as Chief Financial Officer

MONAT® Global (MONAT), a multinational distributor of premium anti-aging hair care products, welcomes Marc Juan Lopez as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). A financial executive with 16 years of diverse international experience with Fortune 500 companies including Mondelez International and Sara Lee Corporation, Lopez held positions in corporate finance, financial reporting, accounting, internal controls, risk management and auditing.

“I am pleased to add Marc to our team. His talent and expertise further strengthen MONAT’s leadership and positions us for the next stage of our growth, as well as long-term success,” said Stuart MacMillan, President of MONAT Global. “He brings deep financial services insights to the company and is a natural fit to lead our finance department given his previous successes and leadership abilities.”

Prior to joining MONAT, Lopez served as Mondelez International’s Latin America Division in Miami as Regional Finance Director where he was responsible for Mondelez Latin America’s $4B accounting and external reporting, as well as managing a team of more than 100 employees. He started his professional career with KPMG in Spain and later moved to the UK.

“MONAT continues to attract and retain strong talent. Our team is the key to our success,” said Ray Urdaneta, CEO of MONAT Global. “Marc brings a unique set of skills and invaluable years of experience to the company, and I’m happy to welcome him to our family.”

Lopez earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Economics and his Executive MBA in General Management from IESE Business School in Barcelona, Spain. He has received certifications as an Internal Auditor and in Risk Management from the Institute of Internal Auditors.

As CFO, Lopez is responsible for all aspects of corporate financial management and reporting, as well as leading MONAT’s financial analysis team while the company continues its impressive growth trajectory. Lopez will office at MONAT’s corporate headquarters in Miami, Florida.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alcora Corporation, whose holdings include L’EUDINE Global, an established Direct Selling company specializing in premium beauty and wellness products throughout the U.S. and Latin America, and B&R Products, Inc., their research, development and manufacturing Laboratory subsidiary. All three companies are headquartered in and around Miami, Florida. MONAT was founded in 2014 to enter the multi-billion-dollar haircare market and provides groundbreaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. The company offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canadian and U.K. markets.

