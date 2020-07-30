As Japan weighs missile-defence options, Raytheon lobbies for Lockheed's $300 mln radar deal

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. defence company Raytheon
is lobbying Japanese lawmakers to replace Lockheed
Martin Corp as the supplier of powerful radars as Tokyo
reconsiders plans for two Aegis Ashore missile defence sites,
three sources said.
"It's game on," said one of the sources, who has direct
knowledge of Raytheon's lobbying campaign. Raytheon's pitch
includes a proposal to put its SPY-6 radar on refitted
destroyers, as the U.S. Navy plans to do. The company says that
would save money and time as Japan tackles new missile threats,
drones and stealth aircraft.
Lockheed Martin has a contract with Japan to build its $300
million SPY-7 radars at the two cancelled Aegis Ashore sites,
but says other sites or ships are possible.
But critics say dedicating ships to missile defence pulls
them away from other duties, and new destroyers can cost
hundreds of millions of dollars. And Japan could face financial
penalties if it pulled out of its contract with Lockheed Martin.
"We are looking at the various options available to us," a
defence ministry spokesman said.
A key battle for the two companies will be winning the
support of former defence ministers and deputy ministers who as
early as next week will make recommendations to Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe.
That group, led by former defence minister Itsunori Onodera,
formed in June after current defence chief Taro Kono suspended
the Aegis Ashore plan. It has weighed in on missile defence and
discussed proposals that Japan acquire strike weapons for that
mission, Japanese officials have said.
The group of lawmakers will release their recommendations on
Friday after they present them for approval to the ruling
Liberal Democratic Party's defence policy committee, Onodera
told reporters after the group met on Thursday.
Japan under Abe has beefed up its military with stealth
fighters designed to fly off carriers, longer-range missiles,
new amphibious units and stronger air defences meant to deter
threats from neighbours, including North Korea and China.
Kono said he ordered the Aegis sites relocated because
rocket boosters that accelerate interceptor missiles into space
could fall on residents. But concern over mounting costs was the
main reason for that decision, according to the three sources.
China is rapidly expanding and improving its ballistic
missile arsenal, and in 2017 North Korea tested a missile that
flew over the Japanese island of Hokkaido.
With around three times the range of radars currently used
by Japan, both SPY-6 and SPY-7 would greatly enhance Japan's
ability to detect multiple attacks.
One option for Japan that would avoid any political fallout
would be to buy both radars, using SPY-6 on Aegis ships and
deploying Lockheed's SPY-7 as an early warning radar, one of the
sources said.
CHOICE
Onodera's backing would make that change more likely because
he approved the Lockheed Aegis radar acquisition two years ago.
At the time he was unaware that testing in Hawaii could add at
least $500 million to Aegis Ashore's $4 billion budget, separate
sources told Reuters last year.
In an interview in the Asahi newspaper on Thursday, Onodera
said the "ideal option" for Japan would be to find a safe
ground-based location. He also noted that building Aegis ships
would cost both money and manpower.
Onodera's office declined an interview request, but one
source familiar with his position on the radars described him as
"flexible."
Masahisa Sato, a former deputy defence minister who also
served as a deputy minister of foreign affairs, said Japan's
choice is between SPY-7 at new sites, with the missile launchers
deployed elsewhere, or building Aegis ships equipped with SPY-6.
"I am recommending an increase in Aegis ships," he said.
"SPY-7 is under development and there is a question about how it
would perform in a new configuration," Sato added.
Lockheed Martin said its system could be adapted to ships,
and disputed questions about performance.
"SPY-7 radar is the most advanced radar in the world today
and we believe it is the best solution for Japan's defence
needs," the company said in an e-mail.
For its part, Raytheon said the SPY-6 will be deployed on 50
U.S. Navy ships, calling it the "most advanced radar technology
in production today."
