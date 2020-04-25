Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

As Livestock Markets Face Unprecedented Disruptions, Klobuchar, Lee Call on Agencies to Address Problems in Meat Supply Chains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/25/2020 | 01:38pm EDT

Livestock prices have fallen dramatically during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic yet consumers continue to face higher prices for beef and pork

Klobuchar and Lee call on the Justice Department, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to help ensure that our country's food markets work for consumers, as well as our farmers, ranchers, and packers

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Ranking Member of the Senate Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy and Consumer Rights, and Mike Lee (R-UT), Chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on Antitrust, Competition Policy and Consumer Rights, wrote a letter to the Justice Department, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), calling on the agencies to identify problems and implement appropriate solutions to help ensure that our country's food markets work for consumers, as well as our farmers, ranchers, and packers.

'With many restaurants now closed, food suppliers have struggled to adjust to new consumption patterns to the detriment of consumers, as well as participants up and down the meat supply chain. Livestock producers - especially independent livestock producers - are feeling the pain of these disruptions acutely,' the senators wrote.

'We urge you to work to identify the root causes of these disruptions so we can work together to implement appropriate solutions.'

The full text of the letter can be found HERE and below:

Dear Attorney General Barr, Chairman Tarbert, and Secretary Perdue:

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has exposed troubling vulnerabilities in our meat supply chain that are harming both American livestock producers and consumers. We urge you to work to identify the root causes of these disruptions so we can work together to implement appropriate solutions.

As Americans have gone to buy groceries during this pandemic, they have often been confronted by higher prices for beef and pork products, or in some circumstances, nearly empty meat cases. With many restaurants now closed, food suppliers have struggled to adjust to new consumption patterns to the detriment of consumers, as well as participants up and down the meat supply chain. Livestock producers - especially independent livestock producers - are feeling the pain of these disruptions acutely.

Since the initial phases of the nationwide shut-down, we have seen once again the disparate impact catastrophic events have on cattle and hog producers as compared to their meat packer and processor counterparts. Livestock prices have fallen dramatically since the first weeks of the crisis, with live cattle futures falling by 29 percent and hog futures falling by 39 percent between the middle of January and the first week in April while beef and pork prices at the grocery store rose dramatically. As during past market disruptions, we saw producers' margins fall to unsustainable levels while packers' margins increased.

In more recent weeks, the spread of the virus has forced closures at major meat packing facilities. While some facilities have closed temporarily, others have been shuttered indefinitely. These closures, and the resulting uncertainty, force producers to make difficult decisions that could threaten our food supply or result in unnecessary increased costs for consumers. During this worldwide pandemic when unprecedented numbers of families are standing in food lines, we cannot afford to waste available food resources that could be utilized if only there were available options for processing and packing.

We recognize the complex nature of these markets and the potential multi-faceted causes of these supply chain disruptions that disproportionately impact independent livestock producers, such as the dominance of formula pricing - which bases livestock pricing on low volume cash markets - or highly concentrated meat packing markets with high entry barriers for new competitors. There have also been allegations of potential market manipulation or anticompetitive conduct.

In light of the above, we ask that each of you, in your respective capacities, investigate the vulnerabilities in these markets that have been exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and identify areas of concern, regulations that can be modified or relaxed, any verifiable antitrust violations, and/or structural changes in the trading market to help ensure that our country's food markets work for consumers, as well as our farmers, ranchers, and packers.

We look forward to working with you on this important issue.

Sincerely,

###

Disclaimer

Amy Klobuchar published this content on 25 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2020 17:37:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:53pBOEING : scraps $4.2 bn strategic partnership with Embraer
AQ
01:53pBANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Scotiabank and the Government of Canada support businesses with another relief program - BDC
AQ
01:39pBoeing abandons $4.2 billion Embraer jetliner tie-up
RE
01:38pAs Livestock Markets Face Unprecedented Disruptions, Klobuchar, Lee Call on Agencies to Address Problems in Meat Supply Chains
PU
01:33pBoeing abandons $4.2 billion Embraer jetliner tie-up
RE
12:50pNC Healthcare Association Statement on Gov. Cooper Budget for Coronavirus Relief
BU
12:31pHASBRO, INC. : and Cartamundi Partner to Produce Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for Front Line Medical Workers
BU
12:24pNATUZZI S.P.A. : Received Continued Listing Standard Notice From the NYSE
BU
12:22pADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : NNPC, oil industry coalition donate to Southwest states
AQ
12:22p2GO : won't accept payment for use of quarantine ships
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Statement on Complaint Against Federal Government in The Court of Federal ..
2INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Italy must get private savers buying public debt again, bank boss says
3Boeing abandons $4.2 billion Embraer jetliner tie-up
4WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : Low-cost airline Wizz to resume some flights from Luton airport
5Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-Software-Defined Storage Market 2019-2023 | Surge in Cloud Adoption to..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group