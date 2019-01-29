As Mission Expands Nationally, MdBio Foundation Rebrands as Learning Undefeated

MdBio Foundation today announced that it has changed its name to Learning
Undefeated (www.learningundefeated.org).
The rebranding reflects the expansion of the organization’s mission to
provide more STEM education and workforce development opportunities to
underserved communities in numerous states around the country.
Operating the first multi-state mobile laboratory program in the nation,
Learning Undefeated seeks to spark students’ interest in STEM careers
and help build an innovation economy workforce by providing hands-on,
experiential education programs for grades K-12.
“For more than 15 years, our organization has been a trailblazer in
mobile STEM education. We’ve seen first-hand how the Maryland
communities we visit and students we teach have blossomed from gaining
hands-on experience in our lab and a greater understanding about career
possibilities they may have never considered,” said Brian Gaines, CEO of
Learning Undefeated. “More recently, working in communities outside our
traditional borders, we realized that we have a great opportunity to
expand our reach and bring our proven immersive STEM program to even
more schools nationwide. We are changing our name to Learning Undefeated
to better reflect our expanded mission of educating students who are
typically underrepresented in STEM and, in the process, diversifying the
pipeline of future professionals by inspiring students to imagine their
own success.”
Learning Undefeated launched its mobile lab program in 2003 – first with
the MdBioLab and more recently with the newer, larger Mobile eXploration
Lab – with a focus on providing educational opportunities featuring the
latest tools and technologies to Maryland high school students. Since
its inception, the mobile labs have served more nearly 200,00 K-12
students during more than 600 school visits across every school district
in the state. Approximately 75 percent of those students were from
low-income school districts. Since 2003, more than $7 million has been
raised from corporate supporters, foundations, individuals, and state
and local government to support Learning Undefeated’s STEM education
programming.
In 2016 the program expanded when Learning Undefeated was awarded a
$1.36 million grant from Verizon to operate a mobile STEM lab for the
Washington, D.C., public schools. In its pilot year, the Verizon
explorer lab provided virtual reality and gaming components, as well as
in-classroom experiences, to middle school students in grades 6, 7 and
8. Additional grant funding of more than $1.2 million has enabled the
explorer lab to move to Texas for the 2018-19 school year, where it is
serving schools in the Houston area.
In 2017, moved by a piece on the evening news, the Learning Undefeated
team saw an opportunity to take its MdBioLab to Southeast Texas to help
schools that were damaged or destroyed during Hurricane Harvey.
Initially raising $50,000 from Maryland companies to send the lab to
Texas for two weeks, the program has received more than $2 million from
the Rebuild Texas Fund, AstraZeneca MedImmune, Northrop Grumman, VWR and
CNSI to teach students onboard the mobile lab at schools between Corpus
Christi and Houston. To date, the two Texas initiatives have served more
than 10,000 students from disaster-impacted communities in 12 school
districts, with another 5,000 students expected before the end of the
school year.
For the 2019-2020 school year, Learning Undefeated received a Rebuild
Texas Fund grant in the amount of $1.25 million for the construction and
operation of two Drop Anywhere Labs, which will provide relief and
rebuilding efforts for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Drop Anywhere
Labs are custom-outfitted shipping containers converted to mobile labs
and designed to offer engaging, immersive and hands-on educational
experiences and resources for students and teachers alike. Smaller,
lighter and less expensive than trailer labs, Drop Anywhere Labs offer a
blend of career and skills education, providing flexible in-classroom
resources that empower teachers and serve up to four classes
simultaneously.
Learning Undefeated’s flagship mobile laboratory programs serve more
than 25,000 students per year. In addition to Maryland, D.C. and Texas,
Learning Undefeated also has served students in California, Delaware,
Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and
Virginia.
In the self-contained mobile labs, which have their own power and water
supply, Learning Undefeated offers programs in a number of curriculum
areas, including biology and life sciences, chemistry, construction,
cyber security, engineering and engineering design, environmental
science, forensics, internet of things (IoT) and virtual reality (VR).
Learning Undefeated’s work goes beyond the mobile lab programs. Other
STEM education programs include the Young Science Explorers Program, a
summer camp for middle school students; Advancing Tomorrow’s Leaders in
STEM (ATLAS) college and career exploration program; STEM Leadership
Experience; student competitions; after-school programs; curriculum
development; and disaster recovery education.
Learn more about the organization and its education programs at learningundefeated.org.
About Learning Undefeated
Learning Undefeated (formerly MdBio Foundation) is a non-profit
organization that provides life-changing science, technology,
engineering and mathematics (STEM) education opportunities for
underserved communities. Through innovative and experiential education
programs for grades K-12, we are sparking interest in STEM careers and
building the workforce that will drive the innovation economy. Learning
Undefeated’s flagship education program features mobile STEM labs that
have provided hands-on learning opportunities to nearly 200,000 K-12
students in 12 states since 2003. Learning Undefeated also operates
several other celebrated STEM education programs including the Young
Science Explorers Program, a summer camp for middle school students;
Advancing Tomorrow’s Leaders in STEM (ATLAS) College and Career
Exploration Program; STEM Leadership Experience; student competitions;
after-school programs; curriculum development; and disaster recovery
education. Visit learningundefeated.org
or follow on social media @LearningUNDFTD.
