As NIC 2018 Kicks Off, Greystone Continues Growth in Seniors Housing and Skilled Nursing Sector

Expanded Lending Capacity & Growing Bridge Lending Platform Help Meet

Industry’s Increasing Demands for Acquisition Financing

Results of Exclusive Industry Survey of Non-Profit and Privately-Held Seniors Housing and Skilled Nursing C-Suite Released

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the skilled nursing industry faces increased pressures from regulatory, operational and market challenges, Greystone is making steps to more holistically serve the sector with its expanded lending capacity and a broad suite of lending, investment and advisory services.

Greystone’s participation in the seniors housing and skilled nursing sector is both diverse and specialized, with an industry-leading HUD-insured permanent financing platform and available lending options across Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, bridge, mezzanine, and JV equity platforms. In addition to sales advisory services, affiliates of Greystone also are active in owning, operating, managing, and investing in seniors housing, creating a unique perspective on the current M&A market and challenges in navigating today’s reimbursement and cost-pressured climate.

“Being an advisor, lender and owner/operator/manager in this sector means we truly understand our clients’ pain points, and we strive to provide solutions that help them meet their goals, whether it be refinancing an existing facility, providing acquisition financing and a long-term permanent loan, identifying an equity option, helping with dispositions, or even providing data intelligence on reimbursement strategies through our collaboration with Zimmet Healthcare Services Group,” said Steve Rosenberg, CEO, Greystone. “Our clients’ success is our success, and we are passionate about solving problems in ways that no other partner can.”

Exclusive Survey Reveals Acquisitions and Financing Preferences

In a recent survey of exclusively non-profit and privately-held seniors housing and skilled nursing C-level executives, 81% of respondents indicated that bridge financing is “critical” to their acquisitions strategy, underscoring the importance of access to a robust short-term lending platform. Greystone’s bridge lending platform has seen record growth to date in 2018, a 150% increase in year-to-date originations over the year prior, recently boosted by increased capacity of up to $3 billion from a debt fund closed earlier in 2018.

“With 63% of survey respondents believing that skilled nursing providers can no longer continue to be independent players in the post-acute care continuum, and 18% of those seeing integration as an absolute must, the role of an advisor that can provide a complete industry view is even more critical,” said Marc Zimmet, who administered the survey to industry participants.

“And with 35% of SNF providers willing to take on an underperforming asset in a portfolio with intent to close it in order to protect other existing facilities, complex acquisition strategies must be approached with an experienced advisor in hand,” Zimmet added.

Greystone is a sponsor of the 2018 NIC Fall Conference, which kicks off today in Chicago. To meet with a Greystone expert in seniors housing lending, investment, or advisory services at NIC, contact information@greyco.com .

About Greystone

Greystone is a real estate lending, investment and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge and proprietary loan products. All securities sold through Greystone Broker Dealer Corp., member FINRA and SIPC. For more information, visit www.greyco.com .

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com