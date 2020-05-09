As Pandemic Spreads, Regard for China Recedes in West -- 2nd Update

By Laurence Norman in Brussels and Jonathan Cheng in Beijing

The coronavirus pandemic is exacting an expanding toll on China's standing in the West, with U.S. and European views on cooperation with Beijing ranging from trade to bilateral ties steadily dimming, officials and analysts say.

Despite economic interests among all three continents, strains long endemic to Western efforts at diplomacy with Beijing have crowded to the fore. China, blamed for allowing the virus to spread, has responded sharply, adding to the general uncertainty created by the pandemic.

In Brussels this week, European Union officials decried China's decision to censor a portion of an opinion article written by European officials to recognize 45 years of diplomatic ties. The offending line stated the coronavirus pandemic began in China, from where it spread globally.

In Washington, President Trump on Friday cast new doubt on the success of a January trade deal between the U.S. and China, expressing disappointment in Beijing and saying he hasn't decided whether to cancel the deal.

"I'm having a very hard time with China," Mr. Trump said in an appearance on Fox News after a teleconference Friday between top Chinese and American officials.

But there are shades of views and mixed feelings within the U.S. and Europe on the question of ties with China and Beijing's culpability for the global pandemic. While the Trump administration blames China for withholding crucial early information, it also has concluded a trade deal under which Beijing has agreed to buy an extra $200 billion worth of exports from the U.S.

Europe, similarly, has grown over the last year to view China as a larger threat, although political and business links between China and most European nations remain fluid.

In response to Mr. Trump's demands that China pay for the medical and economic costs, China has pointed to the 2009 H1N1 flu, which originated in the U.S., as well as to other world crises, saying no one has asked the U.S. to pay.

Instead, China has called attention to its campaign to aid virus-stricken countries through medical-aid shipments. But pre-existing tensions coupled with the pandemic have made its job difficult.

"EU-China relations were souring even before Covid-19," said Wendy Cutler, a former U.S. trade official and vice president at the Asia Society Policy Institute. "Covid-19 has accelerated this trend, with Chinese diplomats taking an increasingly assertive stance in various member states, and trying to use [personal protective equipment] supplies as leverage."

The Trump administration is pressing Europe to support an inquiry into China's handling of the crisis and the origins of the virus. But European officials aren't as negative toward China as those in the Trump administration.

"The U.S. and EU have overlapping interests vis-à-vis China, particularly on trade and investment issues," said Ms. Cutler. "However, they have important differences in approach, centering around how tough and ambitious to be."

She added: "Valuing its commercial relationship with China, the EU is only willing to go so far so as not to jeopardize these ties."

In the censorship incident, the European Union also blamed its ambassador, Nicolas Chapuis, for allowing the change to an opinion article written by Mr. Chapuis and his European national counterparts to mark the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the bloc and China.

The article was to be carried in English in the state-run China Daily and in the Communist Party's flagship newspaper, the People's Daily, EU officials said.

China Daily said the text needed to be approved by China's foreign affairs ministry. The ministry insisted on cutting part of a sentence that stated the coronavirus pandemic began in China, from where it spread globally, EU officials said.

The EU mission in Beijing agreed to the change. But late Thursday, the bloc said Mr. Chapuis didn't consult Brussels on the decision and that national missions in Beijing weren't informed either.

"The decision to go ahead, with considerable reluctance, was taken locally," said a spokeswoman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. "This decision, taken under great time pressure, was not the right one to take. This has been made clear to the ambassador, who continues to have our confidence."

No action will be taken against Mr. Chapuis, a French diplomat who has been in the post since September 2018.

China's Foreign Ministry said in a faxed reply to questions on Saturday that Chinese law "allows newspapers and periodicals to change or abridge submitted works." China and the EU both want to improve ties and enhance cooperation, it said.

EU officials said the Chinese version was never published by the People's Daily. The EU said Thursday it had protested the foreign ministry's demand and the failure by the People's Daily to publish the piece in Chinese.

The EU's handling of the issue, including the genial tone of the editorial, drew fire from senior European politicians concerned about the bloc being seen to bow to Beijing's pressure.

"Speaking with one voice is important but it has to reflect our shared European values and interests," said Norbert Röttgen, a candidate to head German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union party, on Twitter.

Chinese diplomats pressed the EU in April to not publish accusations in a report that China distributed false information during the coronavirus crisis, European officials said. The EU has denied accusations it watered down the public version of the report although several changes were made from an internally circulated confidential version.

In Washington, U.S. interest in its "phase one" trade deal with China has remained strong. Top trade negotiators for the U.S. and China talked on the phone Friday, pledging to create favorable conditions for the deal, China's state-run Xinhua News Agency reported, while President Trump again cast doubts on the deal's future.

Mr. Trump confirmed the call took place and said Friday morning it "moves along" the deal -- but he added: "I feel differently than I did."

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He was invited to speak with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Friday morning Beijing time, Xinhua said.

The two sides pledged to enhance economic and public-health cooperation and moved to create a favorable environment to implement the trade deal. The two sides also agreed to keep close communications, Xinhua said without providing further details.

China has agreed to purchase an additional $200 billion in U.S. products and services over two years compared with the amount in 2017. But analysts say the coronavirus pandemic has made it hard for Beijing to realize that goal.

"The picture that we have so far suggests that what started as fantasy has become a nightmare," said Scott Kennedy, China expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

In the first four months of the year, China's imports from the U.S. fell 5.9% from the same period a year ago, according to the official data released Thursday.

--William Mauldin in Washington and Sha Hua in Hong Kong contributed to this article.

Write to Laurence Norman at laurence.norman@wsj.com and Jonathan Cheng at jonathan.cheng@wsj.com