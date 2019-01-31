Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

As STD Rates Soar, AHF Rolls Out Condom Billboard Ad Campaigns Across U.S.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 06:03am EST

As STD rates continue to skyrocket—particularly among youth—AHF goes ‘back to basics’ on prevention with the launch of billboard and transit ad campaigns promoting condom use. Ads for LOVE and ICON brand condoms are up now in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and other markets.

Straightforward public health messages encouraging condom use aim to combat record rates of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis reported for fourth consecutive year by CDC.

As rates of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) continue to skyrocket in the U.S.—with 50 percent of new infections being acquired by young people ages 15 to 24 years old—AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is rolling out of two new, parallel condom billboard and transit advertising campaigns promoting condom use as an effective means to combat record rates of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis being reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In August, CNN reported that rates of those three STDS “… have climbed for the fourth consecutive year in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday at the National STD Prevention Conference in Washington.”

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190131005242/en/

Billboards and transit ads for AHF’s ICON brand condoms posted nationwide in Atlanta, Chicago, Los A ...

Billboards and transit ads for AHF’s ICON brand condoms posted nationwide in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and several other markets in anticipation of International Condom Day, observed on February 13th. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Over the past weeks and in the lead up to International Condom Day (observed on February 13th) billboards and transit ads for AHF’s LOVE and ICON brand condoms have posted in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and several other markets.

The artwork for both versions of AHF’s condom ads features the text of the name of the particular brand—LOVE condom or ICON condom (in this case, in the word ‘ICONIC’)—set simply on a background resembling a swirled sheet. In each ad, the letter ‘O’ has been replaced with an image of a wrapped condom of the respective brand, with the imprint of the condom ring on the packaging suggesting the letter ‘O.’

AHF’s LOVE and ICON brand condom ads are, or will be appearing in the following markets and formats:

ALABAMA

  • Mobile – Billboards (Bulletins)

CALIFORNIA

  • Los Angeles – Billboards (Bulletins), Street Furniture (Bus Benches), Transit (2-Sheets and Interior Cards)
  • Oakland – Billboard (Bulletin), Street Furniture (Bus Shelters)
  • San Francisco – Street Furniture (Bus Shelters), Transit (2-Sheets)

DISTRICT of COLUMBIA

  • Washington, DC – Street Furniture (Bus Shelters)

FLORIDA

  • Broward (County) – Billboard (Bulletin)
  • Ft. Lauderdale – Billboards (Bulletins)
  • Homestead – Transit (Bus Wrap and Bus Interiors)
  • Liberty City – Street Furniture (Bus Benches)
  • Miami – Billboards (Bulletins), Street Furniture (Bus Benches, Bus Shelters) and Transit (Bus Interiors).
  • South Beach (Miami) – Transit (Bus Wrap and Bus Interiors)
  • Tampa, FL – Transit (Bus Shelters)

GEORGIA

  • Atlanta, GA – Billboards (Bulletins and Posters) and Street Furniture (Kiosks)

ILLINOIS

  • Chicago, IL – Billboards (Bulletins and Posters) and Transit (2-Sheets)

NEW YORK

  • Brooklyn, NY – Transit (2-Sheets)
  • Queens, NY – Street Furniture (Bus Shelters) and Transit (Bus Tails and 2-Sheets)

NEVADA

  • Las Vegas, NV – Street Furniture (Bus Shelters), Transit (Bus King Kongs)

OHIO

  • Cleveland, OH – Billboards (Bulletins and Posters) and Transit (Interior Cards)
  • Columbus, OH – Billboards (Bulletins and Posters) and Street Furniture (Kiosks)

TEXAS

  • Dallas, TX – Billboards (Bulletins), Street Furniture (Kiosks), Transit (Bus Interiors)
  • Houston, TX- Billboards (Bulletins)

WASHINGTON (State)

  • Seattle – Billboards (Posters and Trivision Posters)

“AHF has been promoting sexual health and STD screening through its innovative public awareness and billboard campaigns for the past several years in response to the skyrocketing rates of STDs nationwide, particularly among young people and men-who-have-sex-with-men,” said Michael Weinstein, President of AHF. “With rates of STDs continuing to soar, and the increasing recognition of the shortcomings of biomedical interventions like PrEP—which prevents HIV acquisition, but has not really caught on with the public, as evidenced by Gilead’s latest report of only 167,000 people on the prevention protocol—AHF is leading the public back to basics by reminding people that condoms are an effective, inexpensive—and often free—prevention tool.”

In June 2018, it launched a “Gonorrhea Alert” billboard campaign, a nationwide effort to educate about a drug-resistant strain of the STD. The “Gonorrhea Alert” billboard campaign is a follow up and parallels AHF’s syphilis prevention and treatment billboard campaigns that have included “Syphilis is Serious” billboards which launched earlier this year and the “Syphilis Explosion” outdoor advertising campaign which first starting running in 2014. That campaign was followed by AHF’s “Syphilis Tsunami” campaign which ran in Los Angeles in 2016.

To find locations for free STD/HIV screening, visit www.freestdcheck.org

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over one million individuals in 43 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us: @aidshealthcare


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:24aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Katie Kapernaros and John Osmond appointed as directors to the BPDTS board
AQ
06:23aTELENOR : UNICEF and Telenor Group extend global partnership to reduce inequalities among children
AQ
06:21aQUOTIENT : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:21aUK's competition watchdog to review prepayment meter cap
RE
06:21aBEMIS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:21aECCO AUTO WORLD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
06:21aFIRST CASH FINANCIAL SERVICES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:21aPIVOTAL ACQUISITION CORP. : Announces Pricing of $200 Million Initial Public Offering
BU
06:20aALIBABA : China's Bytedance staff say bonuses clipped by slowdown, competition
RE
06:19aCARLYLE LP : The Carlyle Group Raises 1.35 Billion for CETP IV
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Alibaba stock rallies on handsome profit beat, optimistic commentary
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: Siltronic significantly increased sales and earnings in fiscal year 2018
3NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA CORPORATION : Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2018
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell 4Q Profit Rose After Benefiting from Higher Oil and Gas Prices
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Is Dented By Chip Shortage

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.