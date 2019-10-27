As Stocks Hover Near Highs, Past Pullbacks Worry Investors

By Amrith Ramkumar

Stocks are flirting with record territory but have been stuck in a narrow trading range since the beginning of last year, leaving investors grasping for a fresh driver that could propel the decadelong bull market to even greater heights.

The S&P 500 made a run at its all-time high of 3025.86 Friday but came up just short, closing up 0.4% at 3022.55. Hopes for lower interest rates and a resolution to the long-simmering trade dispute between the U.S. and China have pushed the broad equity gauge up 21% for the year.

But most of the index's gains came in the first four months of 2019, following a brutal selloff in last year's fourth quarter. Stocks have treaded water lately, averaging a daily move of 0.4% or less in five of the past seven weeks.

The recent muted moves reflect investor fears that a bleak outlook for global growth and corporate earnings will limit the stock market's gains. The three-month stretch without a new high is the S&P's fifth-longest in the past five years, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Since the index leapt above 2750 for the first time in January 2018, it has generally stayed between that level and 3000, a threshold at which it has faced resistance. It retreated the three previous times it crossed that mark in 2019. The index is up just 5.2% from its January 2018 high.

The sideways trading pattern also shows how skeptical global investors are that incremental progress on a trade agreement will alleviate anxiety about tariffs. The possibility of another round of duties in December continues to fuel caution, offsetting some of the optimism about lower interest rates around the world.

"Everyone's vision is very blurred at this point," said Meghan Shue, senior investment strategist at Wilmington Trust. "At the first sign of trouble, we could head lower because what we have is a very tenuous trade pact, not a formal agreement and no deal."

Wilmington Trust is neutral on stocks, meaning it holds a position in line with the benchmarks it tracks, given that it doesn't see a recession in the coming months but is also cautious about the continuing back-and-forth on trade.

Bullish investors are hoping better-than-feared earnings results this week can power stocks higher. Roughly 150 companies in the S&P 500 are slated to report for the second consecutive week. The companies in the index are projected to report a 3.7% drop in profits from a year earlier -- the largest decline since 2016, according to FactSet. Some analysts are particularly worried that dented corporate confidence will continue to limit business investment, removing a key driver of economic growth.

Heavy machinery maker Caterpillar Inc. and chip company Texas Instruments Inc. were among the firms that lowered future profit projections last week, citing ongoing economic uncertainty.

"At the end of the day, we really need progress on trade," said Adam Phillips, director of portfolio strategy at EP Wealth Advisors, which reduced an overweight position on stocks to neutral at the end of September. "That's what's really going to restore business sentiment and restore capital spending."

Bellwether companies Apple Inc., Facebook Inc., Google parent Alphabet Inc., AT&T Inc. and General Electric Co. are among the notable firms posting results this week.

The next Federal Reserve meeting will also be in focus. The central bank is expected to lower rates Wednesday for the third time this year. Federal-funds futures used by traders to wager on monetary policy show markets pricing in a 94% chance of a cut this week, CME Group data show. October's jobs report on Friday could also influence expectations for the U.S. economy.

The figures come on the heels of fresh signs that a manufacturing slowdown is rippling to the labor market and crimping consumer spending. Also troubling investors: worries that lackluster economic activity could leave the Fed with insufficient tools to respond if a recession does occur. Those fears underscore anxiety that lower interest rates still won't spur faster economic growth as trade uncertainty lingers.

"The jury is still out at this point, and that's one of the things that makes this market environment really challenging," said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management.

Ms. Roland recommends investors favor stock sectors like technology and health care that can maintain healthy profit margins in a slowing economic environment. She also likes safer areas of the market with stable earnings and healthy dividends, such as shares of consumer-staples companies and utilities.

After climbing alongside the S&P 500 last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and tech-laden Nasdaq Composite are 1.5% and 1%, respectively, below their July highs.

Despite the market's recent lull, some investors actually see muted sentiment and the relative strength of the U.S. economy as reasons for hope. Past stretches of muted market moves have often been followed by sharp rallies when interest rates decline and economic growth stays positive, these analysts argue.

"The fact that everyone seems to be looking for holes in the market and looking for reasons for it to go down gets us excited," said Nancy Prial, senior portfolio manager at Essex Investment Management, which focuses on small-capitalization companies that have trailed the broader market in recent months. "We are optimistic that this is setting us up for a rally to fresh highs."

"The U.S. economy is one of the best in the world right now," Ms. Prial added. "Even though it has slowed modestly, it is still very, very strong."

