As Trade War Rages, the Cupboard Isn't Bare at New York Food Banks

By Alexa St. John

The trade war between the U.S. and China has led to an unlikely side effect: Some food banks in New York are bursting at the seams.

Since last summer, the state's largest regional food banks have been taking and distributing additional food that the U.S. government has bought from farmers in response to China and other countries levying retaliatory tariffs against U.S. goods.

Last year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture launched a trade-mitigation package aimed at assisting farmers suffering from retaliatory tariffs that has left them with an overabundance of food and farm goods. Under the program, the USDA identifies and purchases commodities from farmers, then coordinates with state agencies to distribute the additional food to food banks.

The extra inventory has overwhelmed some food banks.

The Food Bank of Central New York uses over 75,000 square feet in storage space in Syracuse, N.Y., to collect, store and distribute food to 11 counties throughout the state. While too much food is a good problem to have, the influx was an unintended and unexpected consequence of the tariffs, said Kathleen Stress, executive director at the food bank.

"This is significantly more than has been normally distributed per year, but the size of our facility hasn't changed," Ms. Stress said.

In recent months, Chinese companies have scaled back on purchases of major agricultural products in the U.S. The trade war could worsen as President Trump's administration announced earlier this month that it would impose 10% tariffs on roughly $300 billion in Chinese imports come September. The U.S. had already imposed tariffs on $250 billion in imports from China. The Trump administration announced on Tuesday it decided to delay only some of these tariffs until Dec. 15.

Food Bank of Central New York received 4.4 million pounds of USDA commodities this fiscal year, compared with 3.5 million pounds the previous year, Ms. Stress said, an increase that resulted from the program.

Storing a larger volume of food with the same size warehouse and staggering delivery of products for partner agencies such as food pantries and food kitchens has been challenging for the food bank. Ms. Stress said the food bank has had to reconfigure its warehouse to accommodate the additional poundage. Food Bank CNY has also upped their existing preorder process for fresh produce to avoid waste.

The food bank also provides additional education and recipes for people picking up the less-popular products that are coming in droves, she added.

"The hardest things are dried beans and lentils, and you can only take so many from a program standpoint. They don't move as quickly as canned things," Ms. Stress said.

The food bank has also needed more administrative assistance and volunteers to manage the influx. Ms. Stress said their average monthly cost to manage trade mitigation product is roughly $40,000 a month.

"It's nutritious food, so we would never turn it away," Ms. Stress said. "But it is a lot of food."

Catherine Shick, the communications director at FeedMore Western New York, an organization combining the regional Food Bank and Meals on Wheels, said, since the beginning of the USDA program, her food bank has received nearly $2 million in trade-mitigation products such as produce and proteins.

Ms. Shick said FeedMore, which has a 51,834-square-foot facility to store dry, refrigerated and frozen food in Buffalo, N.Y., now plans ahead before accepting additional deliveries from the state agencies distributing the trade-mitigation food.

"The biggest challenge does really come from the fact that we are operating at capacity," Ms. Shick said.

Margarette Purvis, CEO of Food Bank for New York City, said the organization used its existing programs to target areas throughout the city that are most in need for additional food deliveries, and stayed sensitive to delivering products to communities with certain dietary restrictions. The Food Bank, which has a warehouse in the Bronx that is 90,000 square feet, has received 15.4 million pounds of food due to the program.

"Did it absolutely test food banks and some of our members? Absolutely," Ms. Purvis said. "Was the test at the end of the day worth it to us? Yes, it was."

"With something like this, you're just never going to be able to fit it into your regular framework," Ms. Purvis added. "Sometimes we may have a day to move that product."