As U.S. Footprint Shrinks, Others Happily Fill the Void

By Gerald F. Seib

Here are some significant recent events on the world stage; read carefully and you may spot a troubling trend:

In the U.S., the Trump administration began the process of withdrawing troops from Syria and Afghanistan, explicitly asking Turkey to fill the void being created in Syria; the American government has partially shut down in a dispute over whether to build a wall separating the U.S. from its southern neighbor; and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis submitted a resignation letter warning of the dangers of walking away from traditional alliances and partnerships.

Meantime, elsewhere in the world, the 11-nation Trans Pacific Partnership trade agreement went into effect without the U.S., which had pulled out of the pact; a new economic agreement between the European Union and Japan is about to kick in; China signed one free-trade agreement with Singapore and held talks with Japan and South Korea on another; and Russia dispatched a pair of strategic bombers to Venezuela as part of what Russian officials describe as a long-term commitment to establishing a military presence in Latin America.

Put these trend lines together, and you are left with a picture of the U.S. stepping back from the world, while other countries -- friend and foe alike -- step in to fill the void. Much of this picture is the result of President Trump's America-first impulses increasingly coming to the fore, but that isn't all; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the most prominent Democrat to announce a presidential run, has called for withdrawing all troops from Iraq as well as Afghanistan.

Traditional allies are troubled by the picture. Francois Delattre, France's ambassador to the United Nations, recalls that five years ago, when he served in Washington as ambassador to the U.S., he warned Americans against trying to micromanage the world. Now, he says, his message to America "is almost the opposite: Please stay committed to world affairs and to the multilateral order that you founded with us in the aftermath of the Second World War."

He sees a combination of unilateralism and isolationism emerging in American policies. "The disengagement started before President Trump, and I tend to believe it will last after him," he adds.

This American disengagement stems from two beliefs growing in strength in political debate. The first is that traditional alliances are too expensive and aren't benefiting the U.S. as much as they used to. The second is that the globalization of the economy may have worked to the benefit of American corporations but isn't benefiting American workers.

The problem with the first argument, that traditional alliances cost too much, is that it overlooks many of the benefits the U.S. enjoys. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization has invoked Article 5 of its charter -- the collective-defense provision that says an attack on one NATO member is considered an attack on all -- exactly once, and that was in defense of America after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. President Trump frequently denigrates the defense capabilities of allies, but NATO nations sent as many as 40,000 troops to fight in Afghanistan.

The second complaint, that economic globalization isn't helping American workers sufficiently, is one where Mr. Trump's views and those of Sen. Warren come together. There is merit to the argument; the problem is that it isn't possible to reverse globalization.

Certainly America's international competitors aren't turning back the clock. China, above all, is working overtime to tether the world economy ever closer to Beijing. The Chinese government lists 18 free-trade agreements it has negotiated with other countries and regional alliances, another 14 under negotiation and eight more under consideration. Chinese investments are rising in Europe and Africa as well as Asia.

China also is busy trying to increase the use of its currency, the yuan, in international oil sales, seeking to supplant the dollar. And if anyone thought it possible to detach America's economy from China's, that belief was severely undercut last week when an announcement by Apple Inc. that its smartphone sales are slumping in China sent the American stock market into a tailspin.

China is hardly the only country willing to step into space opened up by a shrinking American footprint. Iran's influence in Syria -- and, hence, across the region -- will grow as American retreats, as will the Iranian threat to nearby Israel.

Russia also seems only too ready to test America's willingness to engage. It now seems to have cemented a permanent foothold in Syria. It also still holds Ukrainian sailors it captured when it attacked three Ukrainian ships near Crimea in late November.

And it's noteworthy that the Kremlin dispatched bombers to a base in Venezuela -- which returned home after a few days -- in a new show of engagement in Latin America just weeks after Mr. Trump threatened to cut off foreign aid to three Central American countries. Perhaps a coincidence; perhaps not.

