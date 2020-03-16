Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

As U.S. Senate mulls House coronavirus bill, Schumer proposes $750 billion in new spending

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 04:08pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol Building is seen in Washington

As the U.S. Senate grappled over what to do with a wide-ranging coronavirus economic stimulus bill passed by the House of Representatives on Saturday, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday urged an additional $750 billion (£611.80 billion) to address the growing crisis.

Schumer's office said his proposal would fund a range of emergency operations, including relieving potential capacity problems at hospitals, expanding jobless benefits, delivering help to small businesses and funding childcare for healthcare workers and first responders.

"We will need big, bold, urgent federal action to deal with this crisis," Schumer said in a statement.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in a speech on the Senate floor did not refer to Schumer's latest move and instead noted that the House of Representatives had not yet sent the Senate a multibillion-dollar bill it passed early on Saturday.

Without providing specifics on how he would respond to either the House-passed bill or Schumer's $750 billion plan, McConnell said of the coronavirus crisis: "The Senate is committed to meeting these uncertain times with bold and bipartisan solutions."

By Susan Cornwell and David Morgan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:20pAmazon to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on virus worries
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:08pAs U.S. Senate mulls House coronavirus bill, Schumer proposes $750 billion in new spending
RE
04:06pCoronavirus fears shut bars, borders; WHO urges world to ?test, test, test?
RE
04:04pAfter Trump boasts about rally, Wall Street tanks again
RE
04:03pGoldman Sachs lets customers delay March payments on loans, credit cards
RE
04:00pOil slumps below $30/bbl as coronavirus spreads, OPEC rancour remains elevated
RE
04:00pOil products markets in turmoil as coronavirus infects demand
RE
03:58pPlanemakers grapple with delivery delays as airline crisis grows
RE
03:58pMarkets tumble as big Fed move fails to quell virus fears
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE S.A. : VALE S A : China steel futures climb on demand optimism, but end off highs
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Big UK airlines ground most of their fleets to survive coronavirus
3AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & CO. KGAA: Release of a capital marke..
4UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD : Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides market update on the impact of COVID-19
5ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC : ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Faces Coronavirus Hit; 1st Half Profit Was Above Gui..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group