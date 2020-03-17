As U.S. Tries to Slow Virus Impact, Europe Hunkers Down -- 2nd Update

By Jennifer Calfas, Sam Schechner and Joyu Wang

The U.S. government sought ways to mitigate the economic blow of the new coronavirus as businesses across the globe closed and fears of a pandemic-induced recession keep markets on edge.

The Trump administration said it backs a plan to send checks directly to Americans as part of a stimulus plan, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is expected to pitch Senate Republicans on a roughly $850 billion economic stimulus package, according to people familiar with the matter. The Federal Reserve took steps to prevent further strains in short-term commercial debt markets. And the Democratic-led House scaled back a paid-leave program it had tried to enact days earlier, following pressure from businesses worried about the financial burdens of the bill.

The government also said it will postpone the April 15 tax-payment deadline for millions of individuals, giving Americans another 90 days to pay their 2019 income tax bills.

The moves helped push U.S. stocks higher amid continued jitters Tuesday following a punishing selloff that saw the major U.S. stock indexes plunge.

Efforts to slow the virus's impact and spread across the U.S. follow more drastic efforts in Europe, where France and other countries pledged billions of euros in immediate aid for businesses and employees hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus rose globally to more than 189,400 on Tuesday as the number of deaths hit 7,505, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The fast rise has set off more lockdowns and travel halts.

A nationwide lockdown in France took effect Tuesday, following Spain and Italy. Germany has also mandated broad restrictions on travel and public life. Governments in Asia are limiting visitors from foreign countries as travelers bring a second wave of the new coronavirus to the region. Americans were urged to put off traveling and avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

Infections in the U.S. surpassed 5,000 Tuesday, with at least 85 deaths. The number of cases is expected to increase as testing capabilities expand.

The Trump administration announced new steps Tuesday to increase access to telehealth, allowing patients to reach doctors remotely for care.

Cases rose significantly in New York state, where Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported more than 400 new infections Tuesday. That brings the state's total to more than 1,374 -- more than any other state.

"How you respond, how you act -- this is a character test for us, individually," Mr. Cuomo said. "It's a character test for us collectively as a society."

In Seattle, Mayor Jenny Durkan said Monday the city would provide $800 grocery vouchers to 6,250 families enrolled in child-care and food-assistance programs.

Millions of people in the San Francisco Bay Area were ordered to remain at home for three weeks. Employees and school children across the U.S. stayed home. The Kentucky Derby was postponed. More states, including North Carolina on Tuesday, added restrictions on bars and restaurants. States including Ohio and Maryland delayed their primaries. And state and federal courts across the country suspended trials and other legal proceedings to help contain the pandemic.

Manufacturers in the U.S. are improvising to keep factories humming as the coronavirus pandemic threatens one of the biggest disruptions in memory to supply chains, staffing and demand. Amazon.com Inc. said it is taking steps to prioritize shipments of medical supplies, household staples and other high-demand products.

Marriott International Inc., the world's largest hotel company, said it is starting to furlough what it expects will be tens of thousands of employees as it ramps up hotel closings. Meanwhile, a raft of retailers including Foot Locker, Ralph Lauren, Chico's, American Eagle Outfitters and Fossil announced plans to temporarily close stores in the U.S.

Amid fears of the spreading economic impact of the pandemic, governments are enacting more aggressive measures.

France, under a nationwide quarantine as the number of confirmed cases rose to over 6,500, pledged EUR45 billion ($50.16 billion) in immediate aid for businesses and employees hit by the pandemic.

France's moves to shore up its economy come after President Emmanuel Macron announced a 15-day lockdown starting Tuesday. Under the new rules, people can only leave their houses to shop for groceries and medicine or to exercise.

Germany, Britain, the Netherlands and other European countries have announced assistance measures for businesses, such as expanded partial-unemployment packages in which the state pays the salaries of employees who aren't working amid the pandemic.

In Iran, site of the third-worst outbreak in the world behind China and Italy, worshipers defied restrictions on access to holy shrines and mosques, as the country's leaders struggle to stem soaring infection and death rates. The country has nearly 15,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 853 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong reported new rounds of infections, as the growing number of cases around the world tested their successful early defenses.

Singapore's 23 new cases were the highest daily count since the epidemic started. Taiwan recorded a single-day high of 10 cases. Hong Kong added five new cases -- a day after it recorded nine -- the most since February.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said arrivals from all foreign countries would be placed under home quarantine for two weeks beginning Thursday, extending a quarantine rule that had previously affected travelers from hot spots such as China, Iran, South Korea and parts of Europe. Macau, Taiwan and Singapore also moved to further restrict entry to travelers.

Write to Jennifer Calfas at Jennifer.Calfas@wsj.com, Sam Schechner at sam.schechner@wsj.com and Joyu Wang at joyu.wang@wsj.com