As U.S. Tries to Slow Virus Impact, Europe Hunkers Down -- 4th Update

The U.S. government sought ways to mitigate the economic blow of the new coronavirus as businesses closed, the European Union planned to shut its borders and fears of a pandemic-induced recession kept markets on edge.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is pitching Senate Republicans on a $1 trillion stimulus plan that would include roughly $250 billion in direct payments, according to a White House official. The Federal Reserve took steps to prevent further strains in short-term commercial debt markets. And the Democratic-led House scaled back a paid-leave program it had tried to enact days earlier, following pressure from businesses worried about the financial burdens of the bill.

"We want to make sure Americans get money in their pockets quickly," Mr. Mnuchin said Tuesday. "We want to make sure small-business owners have access to funds."

The government also said it would postpone the April 15 tax-payment deadline for millions of individuals, giving Americans another 90 days to pay their 2019 income tax bills.

The moves helped push U.S. stocks higher amid continued jitters Tuesday following a punishing selloff that saw the major U.S. stock indexes plunge.

Efforts to slow the virus's impact and spread across the U.S. followed more drastic efforts in Europe, where France and other countries pledged billions of euros in immediate aid for businesses and employees hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus rose globally to more than 195,900 on Tuesday as the number of deaths hit 7,866, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The fast increase has set off more lockdowns and travel halts.

On Tuesday, the European Union said it would close its borders for 30 days, in an unprecedented move. The travel ban will allow exemptions for citizens and long-term residents or their immediate families returning home, medical staff and others dealing with coronavirus, diplomats, frontier workers and people transporting goods. The U.K. and Ireland, which share a common travel zone, aren't covered by the measures.

A nationwide lockdown in France took effect Tuesday, following Spain and Italy. Germany has also mandated broad restrictions on travel and public life. Governments in Asia are limiting visitors from foreign countries as travelers bring a second wave of the new coronavirus to the region. Americans were urged to put off traveling and avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

Infections in the U.S. surpassed 5,600 Tuesday, with at least 94 deaths. The number of cases is expected to increase as testing capabilities expand.

The Trump administration announced new steps Tuesday to increase access to telehealth, allowing patients to reach doctors remotely for care.

Cases rose significantly in New York state, where Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported more than 400 new infections Tuesday. That brings the state's total to more than 1,374 -- more than any other state.

"How you respond, how you act -- this is a character test for us, individually," Mr. Cuomo said. "It's a character test for us collectively as a society."

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he was considering a order to shelter in place, requiring residents to stay at home for a period of time. On Monday, millions of people in the San Francisco Bay Area were ordered to remain at home for three weeks.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott activated the state's National Guard Tuesday as the number of infections there grew and the state reported its first coronavirus-related death.

In Seattle, Mayor Jenny Durkan said Monday the city would provide $800 grocery vouchers to 6,250 families enrolled in child-care and food-assistance programs.

The Kentucky Derby was postponed. More states, including North Carolina on Tuesday, added restrictions on bars and restaurants. States including Ohio and Maryland delayed their primaries. And state and federal courts across the country suspended trials and other legal proceedings to help contain the pandemic.

Manufacturers in the U.S. are improvising to keep factories humming as the coronavirus pandemic threatens one of the biggest disruptions in memory to supply chains, staffing and demand. Amazon.com Inc. said it is taking steps to prioritize shipments of medical supplies, household staples and other high-demand products.

Marriott International Inc., the world's largest hotel company, said it is starting to furlough what it expects will be tens of thousands of employees as it ramps up hotel closings. Meanwhile, retailers including Macy's Foot Locker, Ralph Lauren, Chico's, American Eagle Outfitters and Fossil announced plans to temporarily close stores in the U.S.

Amid fears of the spreading economic impact of the pandemic, governments are enacting more aggressive measures.

France, under a nationwide quarantine as the number of confirmed cases rose to more than 7,600, pledged EUR45 billion ($50.16 billion) in immediate aid for businesses and employees hit by the pandemic. The U.K., Germany and other European countries have also announced assistance measures for businesses.

In Iran, site of the third-worst outbreak in the world behind China and Italy, worshipers defied restrictions on access to holy shrines and mosques, as the country's leaders struggle to stem soaring infection and death rates. The country has more than 16,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 988 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

