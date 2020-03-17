As U.S. Tries to Slow Virus Impact, Europe Hunkers Down -- 7th Update

By Jennifer Calfas, Jim Carlton and Sam Schechner

Cities, states and Washington sought ways to mitigate the blow of the coronavirus as businesses closed, the European Union planned to shut its borders and fears of a pandemic-induced recession kept markets on edge.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is pitching Senate Republicans on a $1 trillion stimulus plan that would include roughly $250 billion in direct payments, according to a White House official. The Federal Reserve also took steps to prevent further strains in short-term commercial debt markets. The moves helped push U.S. stocks higher Tuesday following a punishing selloff a day earlier.

Around the country, disruptions to daily life continued unabated. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he was considering a shelter-in-place order requiring residents to stay at home for a period, while officials in Hoboken, N.J., ordered residents to self-isolate. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott activated the state's National Guard as the number of infections there grew and the state reported its first coronavirus-related death. More states, including North Carolina, added restrictions on bars and restaurants. And state and federal courts suspended trials and other legal proceedings.

States including Ohio and Maryland delayed their primary elections. Florida, Illinois and Arizona forged ahead with their contests, but last-minute changes to polling locations caused confusion among some voters.

The coronavirus has now officially spread throughout the entire nation, as West Virginia on Tuesday became the fiftieth state to disclose a confirmed case.

Efforts to slow the virus's impact and spread across the U.S. followed more drastic moves in Europe, where France and other countries pledged billions of euros in immediate aid for businesses and employees hit by the pandemic.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus rose globally to more than 196,600 on Tuesday as the death toll hit 7,893, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Among the new cases were four players on the NBA's Brooklyn Nets, according to the team. Star player Kevin Durant told The Athletic he was one of them.

The swift increase has set off more lockdowns and travel halts.

The EU said it would close its borders for 30 days -- an unprecedented move. The travel ban will allow exemptions for citizens and long-term residents or their immediate families returning home; medical staff and others dealing with the coronavirus; diplomats, frontier workers and people transporting goods. The U.K. and Ireland, which share a common travel zone, aren't covered by the measures.

A nationwide lockdown in France took effect Tuesday, following Italy and Spain, where confirmed cases hit 31,506 and 11,309, respectively, Tuesday. Governments in Asia, meanwhile, are limiting visitors from foreign countries as travelers bring a second wave of the new coronavirus to the region.

The United Nations High Commissioner on Refugees, which coordinates refugee flights around the world, said it was pausing all resettlement flights within the next couple of days. The pause will likely mean the U.S. -- which is accepting a record low 18,000 refugees this year -- could end up resettling even fewer people than it had planned.

Infections in the U.S. surpassed 5,850 Tuesday, with at least 97 deaths. The number of cases is expected to increase as testing capabilities expand.

The U.S. military said Tuesday it would open its labs, ready its hospital ships and distribute key medical equipment in response to the growing crisis. The Trump administration announced new steps to increase access to telehealth, allowing patients to reach doctors remotely for care.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday that the State Department has a small number of employees who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, adding the agency is supporting those individuals and others. He declined to offer a detailed description of the cases or the department's response, calling it a rapidly evolving situation.

And the Peace Corps on Tuesday initiated a temporary suspension of operations and the evacuation of its entire body of volunteers, a move unprecedented in the 59-year history of the agency. The evacuation affects roughly 7,000 volunteers in 60 countries. Peace Corps director Jody Olsen announced the move in a letter on Sunday, writing that Peace Corps posts will not be closing, with local staff remaining in place. The Peace Corps has already evacuated volunteers stationed in China and Mongolia.

In San Francisco, where a legally mandated lockdown went into effect Tuesday, police patrols were light. But citizens mostly appeared to be complying with the edict, which says residents may only venture outside for groceries or medical appointments. Walks and other exercise are also allowed, but not in groups.

When Cathy Bayer left her home in the city's Miraloma Park neighborhood to stock up on groceries, she said she expected to see some form of police presence.

"I was worried if I would be stopped driving down the street, but so far I don't really see anything different," Ms. Bayer, a 64-year-old administrator, said as she loaded three bags of groceries into her car.

Notably outdoors were San Francisco's large homeless population, which city officials exempted from the shelter-in-place order.

Manufacturers in the U.S. are improvising to keep factories humming as the coronavirus pandemic threatens one of the biggest disruptions in memory to supply chains, staffing and demand. Amazon.com Inc. said it is taking steps to prioritize shipments of medical supplies, household staples and other high-demand products.

Marriott International Inc., the world's largest hotel company, said it is starting to furlough what it expects will be tens of thousands of employees as it ramps up hotel closings. Meanwhile, retailers including Macy's, Foot Locker, Ralph Lauren, Chico's, American Eagle Outfitters and Fossil announced plans to close stores in the U.S. temporarily.

Governments around the globe are enacting more aggressive measures amid fears of the pandemic's spreading economic impact.

France, where the number of confirmed cases rose to more than 7,600, pledged EUR45 billion ($50.16 billion) in immediate aid for businesses and employees hit by the pandemic. The U.K., Germany and other European countries have also announced assistance measures for businesses.

In Iran, site of the third-worst outbreak in the world behind China and Italy, worshipers defied restrictions on access to holy shrines and mosques, as the country's leaders struggle to stem soaring infection and death rates. The country has more than 16,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 988 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

Write to Jennifer Calfas at Jennifer.Calfas@wsj.com, Jim Carlton at jim.carlton@wsj.com and Sam Schechner at sam.schechner@wsj.com