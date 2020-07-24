As U.S. coronavirus surges, Trump officials press back-to-school plan

July 24 (Reuters) - With just weeks to go before U.S.
schools begin to open, federal health and education officials on
Friday stressed the need for children to get back into the
classroom despite fears about safety as coronavirus infections
surge.
Administration officials said reopening schools was critical
for children's mental and emotional well-being, as well as for
allowing parents to get back to work to boost the economy, a
priority for President Donald Trump as he seeks re-election in
November.
Dr Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention, said at a news briefing the CDC had
released additional resource documents to provide "some more
granular detail" for administrators and parents.
"They're all put out with the intent to help facilitate, as
was mentioned earlier, the full reopening of schools for
face-to-face learning," he said.
The nation's health protection agency added to its
guidelines after Trump criticized its first recommendations as
too tough, impractical and expensive.
The Republican president has been increasingly critical of
health experts and their guidance as the surge in cases
interferes with efforts to reopen the economy.
More than 4 million coronavirus infections have been
recorded in the United States since the first U.S. case was
documented in January, creating new hot spots in the West and
South after initially centering on the New York area.
While the risk of severe COVID-19 is seen as relatively low
for children, there is fear they could infect more vulnerable
teachers and other adult school administrators.
U.S. public schools are controlled by states and counties,
not the federal government, and their plans make up a patchwork
across the country.
Schools are reopening on different dates, with different
modes of teaching - virtual instruction, in-person in
classrooms, or a hybrid of both - and different or unclear
expectations of how long each stage will last.
WORRY
The uncertainties are exacerbating worry among parents
already anxious after months of restrictions on children's
activities to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including
closed playgrounds and public facilities like swimming pools.
Jenny Brower, 38, the mother of 12-year-old twin girls
headed into the seventh grade in Atlanta, said she and her
friends who have children at public and private schools share
the same concerns.
"'Is online good enough?' I'd say no, but is it safe to go
back?" she told Reuters.
The Atlanta public school system is starting classes on Aug.
17, with the first two months online and the rest of the year to
be decided. Brower's private school is offering either online or
a hybrid.
According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll last week, only one in
four Americans thinks it is safe for public schools to reopen.
Four in 10 parents said they would likely keep their children
home if classes resume.
In a briefing on Thursday, Trump acknowledged that states
that are currently coronavirus hot spots may need to delay
reopening schools by a few weeks.
Redfield said he did not have a figure for how many schools
that might involve, however.
The United States took 98 days to reach 1 million confirmed
cases of COVID-19 but just 16 days to increase from 3 million to
4 million, a Reuters tally showed.
The acceleration has complicated efforts to ease lockdowns,
leading some states to reverse business openings and pitting
federal, state and city authorities against each other on
schools and other measures such as mandating mask-wearing,
largely along partisan lines.
A judge on Thursday ordered Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to enter mediation over
Kemp's lawsuit aimed at stopping the state's largest city from
enforcing its requirement that people wear masks in public.
Earlier this month, Kemp, a Republican, barred local leaders
from requiring people to wear masks. Several Georgia cities,
including Democratic-led Atlanta, Savannah and Athens, defied
the governor's order and kept local mandates in place in an
effort to slow the spread of the virus.
