As USMCA Goes into Effect Today, Brown Vows to Hold Administration & Trading Partners Accountable

07/01/2020 | 05:09pm EDT
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, as the USMCA trade deal goes into effect, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) issued a statement vowing to hold the Trump administration as well as U.S. trading partners accountable to put workers first.

Last year, President Trump put out an initial USMCA draft that betrayed workers and was yet another corporate trade deal. After this, Brown went to work and led efforts to improve President Trump's proposed NAFTA update, securing important, worker-empowering provisions.

Brown, acknowledging this is not a perfect deal, announced his support for the trade agreement last year after he worked with Sen. Wyden, Speaker Pelosi and the labor movement to get a better deal for American workers.

'President Trump's initial USMCA draft was a pro-corporate betrayal of workers. It took us months of fighting alongside Speaker Pelosi, Senator Wyden and labor unions to improve this deal and secure our Brown-Wyden provision, the strongest labor enforcement language ever to be included in a U.S. trade deal,' said Brown. 'With the deal going into effect today, now begins the important work of holding the Administration responsible and ensuring the words on the page count. I'll be watching closely to make sure both the U.S. and its trading partners truly put workers first.'

The Brown-Wyden Provisions that Brown helped secure will benefit workers by including the first-ever overhaul of labor enforcement standards in a trade agreement since the U.S. started negotiating trade deals. The new agreement will allow workers in Mexico to report when a company is violating their rights and seeing action within months if it's determined that workers' rights have been violated and apply punitive damages when corporations stop workers from organizing and stopping goods from coming into the U.S. if these anti-worker tactics continue.

Brown led the charge in the House of Representatives against NAFTA, forecasting the harm it would have on American workers and families. This is the first trade deal that Brown has voted for. Brown will continue pushing for trade and economic policies that value workers over corporations.

###

Disclaimer

Sherrod Brown published this content on 01 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2020 21:08:03 UTC
