As coronavirus spreads, Trump declares U.S. emergency

03/14/2020 | 06:27am EDT

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYING:

"To unleash the full power of the federal government in this effort today, I am officially declaring a national emergency. Two very big words."

After mounting pressure, U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency over the quickly spreading coronavirus, freeing up 50 billion dollars to fight against the disease... which has infected 138,000 people worldwide and left more than 5,000 dead.

"It could get worse. The next eight weeks will be critical"

The president's announcement also sought to show Americans that he is aggressively meeting the health crisis head-on, after criticism from some experts who said the administration was slow and ineffective in its response to the outbreak...

...and after accusations Trump had downplayed the threat for weeks.

"It gives tremendous powers for things we need, the kind of power we need to get rid of this virus? I hope we don't have for very long but whatever it takes."

Flanked by top health officials and CEOs, Trump announced he was partnering with the private sector to accelerate production of test kits to make them more widely available.

Trump shrugged off responsibility for, what experts said was a lack of testing so far:

"NO, I don't take responsibility because we were given a set of circumstances and we were given rules and regulations from a different time."

The president also pointed fingers at congressional Democrats? saying he was not satisfied with an aid package that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi teed up for a Friday vote.

(SOUNDBITE) (ENGLISH) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying:

"The three most important parts of this bill are testing, testing, testing. This legislation facilitates free coronavirus testing for everyone who needs a test, including the uninsured."

Later on Friday, House Speaker Pelosi said she reached a deal with the Trump administration on a coronavirus aid package, and that it would be passed by the house.

