Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

As draw of city life faded for non-college workers, Blacks and Latinos were squeezed hardest

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 12:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People line up outside Kentucky Career Center in Frankfort

By Jonnelle Marte

Living in a large, expensive city used to pay off for all workers by giving them a shot at better jobs and bigger paychecks.

But the allure of city life has faded in recent years for workers without college degrees, with opportunities diminishing the most for Black and Hispanic workers, according to new research by Massachusetts Institute of Technology economist David Autor.

Autor revisited a paper he wrote last year finding that employment of workers without college degrees shifted between 1980 and 2015 from middle-wage jobs to low-paying jobs. When he analyzed the racial breakdown of the data, he found minority workers were more vulnerable to the shift because they were more likely to be employed in service jobs and less likely to be in professional, technical or managerial work.

"As the middle hollowed out, (minority workers) were more exposed to middle-skilled work, and net of that, they were also over-represented at the low end and under-represented at the high end," Autor said in an interview.

City living continued to pay off for most people with college degrees, but with one major exception: Black men.

College-educated urban Black men saw their employment in middle wage jobs drop and their employment in low-paying jobs rise, mirroring the trend experienced by workers without college degrees, Autor found in the paper, the first in a series of briefs by the MIT Task Force on the Work of the Future.

His findings are consistent with separate research done by economist Raj Chetty finding Black men raised in poor urban neighborhoods are more likely to end up in lower paying jobs.

The coronavirus crisis threatens to exacerbate the challenges for Black and Hispanic workers by wiping out many of their jobs, Autor said.

"In the short run, we just have massive amounts of job loss," Autor said.

After movie theaters, offices, restaurants, bars and retail stores shut down to slow the spread of the virus, it lowered the demand for servers, bar tenders, janitors and sales clerks - low-wage service jobs often held by workers of color.

Many businesses are shutting down again in some cities after a resurgence of the virus. Others are operating with reduced staff.

During stronger economic times, workers without college degrees might find decent jobs outside of big cities, but it's not clear that more of those opportunities are becoming available during the downturn, Autor said.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Dan Burns)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:26aLampard says Pulisic has raised his game at Chelsea
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aAs draw of city life faded for non-college workers, Blacks and Latinos were squeezed hardest
RE
12:02aPence says U.S. to maintain 'strong stand' on TikTok
RE
12:02aU.S. probing allegations TikTok violated children's privacy - sources
RE
07/07Scotland threatens to defy UK's post-Brexit legislation - FT
RE
07/07China to auction 20,000 tonnes of frozen pork from state reserves on July 10
RE
07/07Data shows companies that raised funds in 2020 also approved for U.S. PPP loans
RE
07/07NO USE ANALYSING JUVE'S 'TOTAL BLACKOUT' AGAINST MILAN : Sarri
RE
07/07Indonesia May retail sales contract the most in 12 years, central bank says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Trump aides weighed proposals to undermine Hong Kong?s dollar peg - Bloomberg
2Asian shares waver with coronavirus, corporate earnings in focus
3INTEL CORPORATION : INTEL : Mobileye and WILLER Partner on Self-Driving Mobility Solutions for Japan, Southeas..
4GENESIS MINERALS LIMITED : GENESIS MINERALS : Letter to Ineligible Shareholders Entitlement Offer
5FITBIT, INC. : FITBIT : How to Get More Mindful Right Now
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group