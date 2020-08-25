As “Work from Anywhere” Lifestyles Continue to Trend, Downtown Works Opens Hospitality-Inspired Coworking Location in Carlsbad with Plentiful Outdoor Workspaces

15,000-square-foot space features contemporary interior, 36 private furnished offices, plexiglass-separated workstations, and flexible membership options – available by month, week, day, or hour – with rigorous safety protocols, medical-grade air purifiers, physical distancing

Downtown Works, known for its high-design coworking space in San Diego’s Little Italy, has opened 15,000 square feet of flexible coworking space on 4.9 acres in Carlsbad at 2011 Palomar Airport Road, with plentiful outdoor workstations and meeting areas. Located among hundreds of tech and biotech companies, a thriving startup scene in Carlsbad, and minutes from the Carlsbad Palomar Airport and pristine beaches, the tech-rich, contemporarily designed space is perfectly located for remote workers, startups and entrepreneurs in San Diego’s North County.

Constructed to model a tech campus with state-of-art technology, art and furnishings that encourage creativity, dynamic problem-solving and productivity, Downtown Works strives to create flexible office options for those looking for a workspace other than, or in addition to, home. Offices, desks, and outdoor workstations and meeting areas can be rented by the month, week, day, or hour. Downtown Works Carlsbad is dog friendly, too.

“We’re clearly moving to a ‘work from anywhere’ culture – you might work from home one day, a coworking space the next and then plan an all-hands Zoom conference by end of week,” said Downtown Works Managing Partner Wolf Bielas. “We envisioned our Carlsbad location before COVID-19 hit, accelerating this trend, and we quickly pivoted to create a tech-rich environment for San Diego North County entrepreneurs and executives who can’t work from their offices yet crave convenience and community. Downtown Works Carlsbad also incorporates strict safety protocols to instill peace of mind so they can do their best work.”

Downtown Works Carlsbad features a mix of 36 furnished, sound-proof private offices with adjustable desks, plexiglass-separated open desks, as well as virtual office options. Medical-grade air purifiers; premium HVAC system; cold plasma generators to kill viruses, bacteria, and mold; and health and safety measures such as touchless doors for restrooms, keyless entry, limited seating capacity, touchless coffee makers, and a barista to limit contact with food and drinks have been thoughtfully included. Members have access to a private video/podcast studio, multiple glass-walled conference rooms, phone booths, private showers and expansive outdoor work and event spaces.

“From staffing the kitchen and replacing self-service features for complimentary organic coffees, local craft beer and snacks, to requiring people to wear masks in common areas, we’ve created a comfortable, safe space that also incorporates networking many find incredibly useful to their careers and business,” said Bielas.

Downtown Works San Diego in Little Italy is a favorite among successful startups, and hosts Start Up Week San Diego and SCALE San Diego events. Downtown Works Carlsbad aims to be the same magnet for budding startups and executive members alike who are interested in making valuable business connections. “Many of our members end up creating partnerships and alliances. We help connect the dots and make introductions anytime we can, too,” said Bielas.

Mercato, the rapidly growing online grocery delivery company, has been a long-term member of Downtown Works and its CEO Bobby Brannigan says he appreciates the flexibility the coworking space provides. “When we realized in June our office needs would change indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis, Downtown Works worked with us to come up with pragmatic rotating office solutions and safe ways to accommodate team members who require physical offices,” said Brannigan. “Downtown Works offers highly flexible coworking options – that’s what businesses need right now and will no doubt require in the future.”

