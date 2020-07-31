As many as 1,192,000 persons have already completed questionnaire

As many as 1,192,000 persons have already completed the national consultation questionnaire online or by mail, Government Spokesperson Alexandra Szentkirályi reported regarding Thursday morning data at a press conference held on Thursday in Budapest.

Members of the public can take part in the consultation until 15 August, the government spokesperson added.

Ms. Szentkirályi said also in the past the government had consulted the Hungarian people before deciding on all important issues, and the fight against the coronavirus epidemic and its economic impacts are no exceptions. They would like the people to reach points of understanding, thereby supporting the government's actions, she said.

(MTI/Cabinet Office of the Prime Minister)