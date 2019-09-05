Log in
Asad Haque Joins ioXt Alliance Board of Directors

09/05/2019 | 05:35pm EDT

ioXt, the global standard for IoT security and preeminent IoT security alliance, announces the appointment of Asad Haque, Senior Director of Security Architecture at Comcast, to its board of directors. As a founding member of the ioXt Alliance, Haque has been instrumental in shaping ioXt’s work toward creating the internet of secure things.

“With the explosion of IoT devices, and no sign of abatement,” said Haque, “the security of these devices can no longer be an afterthought. It has to be baked in, on by default, easy to implement and effortless to operate. I am proud to be on ioXt’s board to advance the state of IoT security.”

Haque has over 25 years of progressive responsibilities in information security specializing in scale security for APIs, IoT devices and embedded systems. He has designed blockchain-based decentralized and autonomous authentication and authorization for constrained devices. His expertise uniquely positions him to help lead the ioXt Alliance, a group that engages with major IoT stakeholders worldwide to develop verifiable IoT security requirements and enables global manufacturers to make compliant and secure devices.

To learn more about the ioXt Alliance, visit www.ioXtalliance.org. Follow the ioXt Alliance on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2019
