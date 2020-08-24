Asana Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Public Listing of Its Class A Common Stock

Asana, Inc. (“Asana”), a leading work management platform for teams, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed public listing of its Class A common stock. Asana intends to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange.

When available, a copy of the prospectus related to the registration statement may be obtained from Asana, Inc., c/o Investor Relations, 1550 Bryant Street, Suite 200, San Francisco, CA 94103, or via https://asa.na/73t.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Asana

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana is a leading work management platform with more than 75,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations across 190 countries.

