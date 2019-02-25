Asavie : Continues Expansion in IoT Market with Addition of New US Operator

Asavie, a leader in secure Enterprise Mobility and IoT Connectivity
announced today that its secure IoT connectivity service, Asavie IoT
Connect®, is available immediately from Verizon for businesses of all
sizes. Asavie IoT Connect gives businesses the ability to scale and
manage their IoT projects securely.
Asavie IoT Connect is an on-demand service to enable enterprises to
remove their IoT devices from the public Internet. By moving all data
traffic off the public internet, Asavie shields IoT devices and data
from the rising threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), malware,
and ransomware attacks. The service also simplifies the secure
integration of cellular IoT edge devices to the cloud enabling
businesses to quickly scale their deployments in response to market
demands and without needing to re-engineer any network or security
settings.
Mobile network operators also benefit from the reduced costs in
automating the delivery of private network-based connectivity to their
customers via the Asavie service.
Chris Isbell, Field Communications Coordinator, with joint customer,
Howard Energy Partner said “Asavie IoT Connect allowed us to immediately
take our estate of IoT monitoring devices out of the line of fire and
simplify the process for performing security patch updates through a
single command & control console. Now we won’t deploy any new kit
without ensuring it is running on Asavie IoT Connect first.”
Ralph Shaw, CEO, Asavie said, “We welcome this opportunity to work with
Verizon and assist their customers as they seek to use IoT to optimize
their business processes. Asavie IoT Connect performs all the heavy task
lifting faced by all operators as they seek to secure and scale their
customers’ IoT projects.”
Other leading operators leveraging Asavie IoT Connect to deliver secure
IoT services to enterprises in their regions, include Singtel,
Asia’s leading communications group, with Singtel IoT Connect+ ,Vodafone
Ireland, with the Vodafone IoT Express service, and Eir, a provider
of fixed-line and mobile telecommunications services in Ireland.
About Asavie
Asavie makes secure connectivity simple for any size of mobility or IoT
deployment in a hyper-connected world. Asavie’s on-demand services power
the secure and intelligent distribution of data to connected devices
anywhere. We enable enterprise customers globally to harness the power
of the internet of things and mobile devices to transform and scale
their businesses. Strategic distribution and technology partners include
AT&T, AWS, Dell, IBM, Microsoft, Singtel, Telefonica, Verizon and
Vodafone. Asavie is an ISO 27001 certified company. For more information
check: www.asavie.com,
