Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Asavie : Continues Expansion in IoT Market with Addition of New US Operator

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 01:31am EST

Asavie IoT Connect offers security conscious operators world-class security for IoT deployments

Asavie, a leader in secure Enterprise Mobility and IoT Connectivity announced today that its secure IoT connectivity service, Asavie IoT Connect®, is available immediately from Verizon for businesses of all sizes. Asavie IoT Connect gives businesses the ability to scale and manage their IoT projects securely.

Asavie IoT Connect is an on-demand service to enable enterprises to remove their IoT devices from the public Internet. By moving all data traffic off the public internet, Asavie shields IoT devices and data from the rising threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), malware, and ransomware attacks. The service also simplifies the secure integration of cellular IoT edge devices to the cloud enabling businesses to quickly scale their deployments in response to market demands and without needing to re-engineer any network or security settings.

Mobile network operators also benefit from the reduced costs in automating the delivery of private network-based connectivity to their customers via the Asavie service.

Chris Isbell, Field Communications Coordinator, with joint customer, Howard Energy Partner said “Asavie IoT Connect allowed us to immediately take our estate of IoT monitoring devices out of the line of fire and simplify the process for performing security patch updates through a single command & control console. Now we won’t deploy any new kit without ensuring it is running on Asavie IoT Connect first.”

Ralph Shaw, CEO, Asavie said, “We welcome this opportunity to work with Verizon and assist their customers as they seek to use IoT to optimize their business processes. Asavie IoT Connect performs all the heavy task lifting faced by all operators as they seek to secure and scale their customers’ IoT projects.”

Other leading operators leveraging Asavie IoT Connect to deliver secure IoT services to enterprises in their regions, include Singtel, Asia’s leading communications group, with Singtel IoT Connect+ ,Vodafone Ireland, with the Vodafone IoT Express service, and Eir, a provider of fixed-line and mobile telecommunications services in Ireland.

Asavie is exhibiting at Mobile World Congress – Booth F730

About Asavie

Asavie makes secure connectivity simple for any size of mobility or IoT deployment in a hyper-connected world. Asavie’s on-demand services power the secure and intelligent distribution of data to connected devices anywhere. We enable enterprise customers globally to harness the power of the internet of things and mobile devices to transform and scale their businesses. Strategic distribution and technology partners include AT&T, AWS, Dell, IBM, Microsoft, Singtel, Telefonica, Verizon and Vodafone. Asavie is an ISO 27001 certified company. For more information check: www.asavie.com, follow @Asavie on twitter


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:07aMWC SERIES : Ultra Packet Core with CUPS to Deliver 5G Broadband Services for STC
PU
02:07aMWC SERIES : STC Adopts Big Data and SDN Analytics Solution to Ramp Up Security
PU
02:07aNEC : Rakuten Selects NEC's and Netcracker's Next-Generation Digital Customer and Business Solutions
AQ
02:06aSYNIVERSE : and CloudMinds Technology Announce Partnership to Offer Global AI and Robotic Services for Enterprises
BU
02:06aMARVELL : Showcases Suite of Industry-Leading Network Infrastructure Solutions at Mobile World Congress
PR
02:05aPROGRESS-WERK OBERKIRCH AG : PWO publishes preliminary figures for 2018 and 2019 forecast
EQ
02:05aWESTWING GROUP AG : Westwing is bringing forward the publication of its FY 2018 financials to March 15, 2019
EQ
02:05aBEWHERE : Announces Appointment of Director
EQ
02:05aNEL ASA : Awarded purchase order for a 2 MW PEM electrolyzer in Switzerland and enters a 30 MW framework contract
AQ
02:05aBeWhere Holdings Inc. Announces Appointment of Director
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Rising middle class may mean bright future for Tesla
2NIKKEI : ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise After Trump Postpones Deadline For Trade Deal
3EXFO INC : EXFO : joins O-RAN Alliance
4THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Kraft Heinz Company..
5COVESTRO : Covestro says 2019 EBITDA could halve as competition heats up
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.