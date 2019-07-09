Asavie : Expands Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of Mick Higgins

Asavie has announced the appointment of Mick Higgins to its Executive Leadership team. Mick joins the team as SVP Product Management with responsibility for Asavie’s Mobility and IoT product portfolio. He will lead the product organization in delivering next-generation services that address the challenges enterprises encounter with multiple networks and cloud services as they digitally transform their businesses.

Higgins is an accomplished leader who has driven growth and led with vision throughout his career. He brings to Asavie a breadth of leadership experience in the mobility and IoT sectors from prior roles at Tata Communications, Alcatel Lucent and Nortel Networks.

Mr. Higgins joins Asavie directly from Tata Communications where he was Head of their Global Mobility and IoT products. He oversaw the conception and development of Tata’s MOVE platform delivering IoT, Enterprise Mobility and MVNE services to the airline, automotive, logistics, Service Providers and MVNOs globally. Prior to Tata, he held senior commercial and technical roles with Alcatel Lucent across APAC and with Nortel Networks in the US and Canada.

“As enterprises continue to digitally transform, they are faced with the challenges of managing the networks and clouds at the core of supporting their business initiatives” said Higgins.

“Asavie enjoys a unique vantage point in the network to deliver valuable services that enable the enterprise to optimize their digital journey. We have an impressive existing portfolio of mobility and IoT services distributed through our Tier 1 mobile network operator partners globally. I look forward to working with the team as we extend the capabilities and range of network-based services we offer to enterprises in the US, EMEA and APAC markets,” continued Higgins.

“I am excited to see Mick Higgins join our leadership team, said Asavie CEO, Ralph Shaw. Mick has a proven record of delivering innovative solutions that have been game changing in the MNO and enterprise markets. The experience he brings to the team will help us execute on our vision and global go to market strategy.”

About Asavie

Asavie’s on-demand mobility and IoT services provide increased productivity, valuable insights and enhanced security for the digital business. Strategic distribution and technology partners include AT&T, AWS, Dell, IBM, Microsoft, Singtel, Telefonica, Verizon and Vodafone. Asavie is an ISO27001 certified company. www.asavie.com , @Asavie on twitter.

