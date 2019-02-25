Asavie : IoT Connect Service Now Available on AWS Marketplace to Expedite Enterprise IoT Projects

Asavie, a leader in secure Enterprise Mobility and Internet of Things
(IoT) Connectivity, announced today that Asavie IoT Connect is now
available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. The on-demand
secure, network connectivity service enables developers to deploy IoT
projects in minutes. By combining the flexibility and reach of AWS with
Asavie IoT Connect’s seamless edge-to-Cloud secure cellular network
management, businesses can quickly deploy and scale their IoT projects
in a trusted end-to-end environment.
Asavie IoT Connect is an on-demand, secure connectivity service designed
to connect IoT edge devices to the AWS cloud. Developers can provision
their IoT devices in minutes with a seamless and secure private cellular
connectivity to transmit data to the Amazon Virtual Private Cloud
(Amazon VPC). Asavie IoT Connect enables a completely private network,
extending from edge IoT devices to AWS, that shields devices from public
Internet borne cyberthreats such as malware and Distributed Denial of
Service (DDoS) attacks.
The availability of such an on-demand seamless secure connection from
the edge device to the cloud facilitates enterprise adoption of IoT by
removing some of the complexity and skills required to manage the
lifecycle of an IoT deployment. As observed by Emil Berthelsen, Snr.
Director & Analyst with Gartner, “Moving deeper into IoT solutions and
architectures, however, will require new skills around connectivity,
integration, cloud and possibly analytics. On the one hand, connecting
and integrating IoT endpoints, platforms and enterprise systems will be
critical to ensure the secure flow of data from the edge to the
platform. At another level, providing suitable processing and storage
capabilities, and enabling the use of future cloud-based services, will
require skills from the cloud service area.”i
Garth Fort, Director, AWS Marketplace, Amazon Web Services, Inc. said,
“IoT is top of mind for many of our customers in multiple sectors. We’re
continuing to make it easier for customers to innovate and meet their
growing IoT business needs and we’re delighted to welcome Asavie IoT
Connect on AWS Marketplace to help customers quickly and securely deploy
IoT solutions.”
Brendan Carroll, CEO with industrial IoT sensor manufacturer, EpiSensor
said, “Our global customers rely on the calibre of our products to
continually monitor and provide insights on their industrial processes,
24/7. In turn we rely on our suppliers Asavie and AWS to provide the
resilient, secure connectivity and storage services to enable us to
fulfill our exacting service level agreements across the globe.”
“The ease with which the Asavie IoT Connect service allows us seamlessly
connect individual devices to the AWS cloud infrastructure allows us to
scale device-based deployments anywhere in the world,” added Carroll.
Asavie CEO, Ralph Shaw said, “As an AWS IoT Competency Partner, Asavie
has already demonstrated relevant technical proficiency and proven
customer success, delivering solutions seamlessly on AWS. Today’s
announcement builds on this foundation and expands our distribution
capabilities to the enterprise market. With Asavie and AWS, enterprises
can now confidently implement their IoT go to market strategies across
multiple territories.”
“By simplifying the secure integration of data from edge IoT devices to
the cloud, Asavie empowers global businesses to drive increased cost
savings, reduce risk and expedite their IoT implementations,” continued
Shaw.
