AscellaHealth : Named Among Top 10 Pharmacy Management Solution Providers by Healthcare Tech Outlook Second Consecutive Year, Offers Quality-Driven Specialty Pharma Solution

AscellaHealth (Ascella), a national Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) serving commercial, Medicare and Medicaid segments, is pleased to announce that for the second consecutive year, Healthcare Tech Outlook has named Ascella a top 10 Pharmacy Management Solution Provider for 2019. Chosen by a distinguished panel of CEOs, chief information officers, venture capitalists, industry analysts and Healthcare Tech Outlook’s editorial board, Ascella was shortlisted as one of the nation’s leading pharmacy management solution providers, meeting urgent industry needs and customer challenges.

“We are honored to be among this group of exceptional companies and receive validation for our efforts to create a quality-driven PBM solution that is designed for specialty, rare and orphaned medical conditions,” says Dea Belazi, president and CEO, AscellaHealth. “Our cost-containment strategies continue to evolve and remain our primary focus. We continuously seek methods to optimize better pricing for our customers in a way that positively impacts patient outcomes.”

Healthcare Tech Outlook points out that, unlike many PBMs, Ascella concentrates on specialty or rare diseases that have limited treatment possibilities and excessive costs that over-burden companies. Ascella takes a “humane” approach, using methods to fully understand the client and patient’s needs before entering into a contract. Ascella works with physicians and healthcare providers to manage patients in a way that supports qualitative care, and guides pharmacists and other clinical staff through solutions that are accessible via the web or a mobile application.

“We avoid lapses in care, ensuring that patients are compliant with medications and avoid side effects or misuse of the prescription drugs during treatment,” Belazi adds. “Whether it is the acquisition cost of the drug or working with manufacturers to gain bigger and better discounts, we continue to improve our approach, especially as our volume grows. Our unique value proposition contributes to accelerated revenues and an expanded workforce which has increased two-fold in recent years to respond to patient needs.”

About AscellaHealth

AscellaHealth, a national PBM serving commercial, Medicare and Medicaid segments offers high quality prescription drug management services along with other customizable services, such as carved-out specialty pharmacy services and cost-savings discount programs through its unique and proprietary service that extends discounts on prescription medications to customers more than any other PBM in the industry. Visit www.ascellahealth.com.

