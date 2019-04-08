AscellaHealth : Named Among Top 10 Pharmacy Management Solution Providers by Healthcare Tech Outlook Second Consecutive Year, Offers Quality-Driven Specialty Pharma Solution

AscellaHealth
(Ascella), a national Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) serving
commercial, Medicare and Medicaid segments, is pleased to announce that
for the second consecutive year, Healthcare
Tech Outlook has named Ascella a top 10 Pharmacy Management
Solution Provider for 2019. Chosen by a distinguished panel of CEOs,
chief information officers, venture capitalists, industry analysts and
Healthcare Tech Outlook’s editorial board, Ascella was shortlisted as
one of the nation’s leading pharmacy management solution providers,
meeting urgent industry needs and customer challenges.
“We are honored to be among this group of exceptional companies and
receive validation for our efforts to create a quality-driven PBM
solution that is designed for specialty, rare and orphaned medical
conditions,” says Dea Belazi, president and CEO, AscellaHealth. “Our
cost-containment strategies continue to evolve and remain our primary
focus. We continuously seek methods to optimize better pricing for our
customers in a way that positively impacts patient outcomes.”
Healthcare Tech Outlook points out that, unlike many PBMs,
Ascella concentrates on specialty or rare diseases that have limited
treatment possibilities and excessive costs that over-burden companies.
Ascella takes a “humane” approach, using methods to fully understand the
client and patient’s needs before entering into a contract. Ascella
works with physicians and healthcare providers to manage patients in a
way that supports qualitative care, and guides pharmacists and other
clinical staff through solutions that are accessible via the web or a
mobile application.
“We avoid lapses in care, ensuring that patients are compliant with
medications and avoid side effects or misuse of the prescription drugs
during treatment,” Belazi adds. “Whether it is the acquisition cost of
the drug or working with manufacturers to gain bigger and better
discounts, we continue to improve our approach, especially as our volume
grows. Our unique value proposition contributes to accelerated revenues
and an expanded workforce which has increased two-fold in recent years
to respond to patient needs.”
About AscellaHealth
AscellaHealth,
a national PBM serving commercial, Medicare and Medicaid segments offers
high quality prescription drug management services along with other
customizable services, such as carved-out specialty pharmacy services
and cost-savings discount programs through its unique and proprietary
service that extends discounts on prescription medications to customers
more than any other PBM in the industry. Visit www.ascellahealth.com.
