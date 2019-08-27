Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AscellaHealth : President and CEO Dea Belazi Named to FierceHealthcare's New Editorial Advisory Council, Provides Insight on Healthcare News and Trends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 01:29pm EDT

AscellaHealth, a national Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) serving commercial, Medicare and Medicaid segments, is proud to announce that Dea Belazi, PharmD, MPH, president and CEO, AscellaHealth, will join industry luminaries on FierceHealthcare's inaugural Editorial Advisory Council. FierceHealthcare, which aims to address issues and offer insights on the business of healthcare, has chosen 19 thought leaders from hospitals, insurers, physicians' offices, ACOs, health IT, law firms, financial organizations and other entities based upon their expertise, knowledge and grasp of the U.S. healthcare system.

“FierceHealthcare's Editorial Advisory Council is a who’s who of top thought leaders from across the healthcare industry, and I am thrilled and honored to join this prestigious roster of industry influencers,” says Belazi, who has 18+ years of experience in the healthcare industry and brings an extraordinary level of expertise and knowledge to the Advisory Council. “This is an important opportunity to provide feedback on content, comment on industry forecasts and offer perspectives on emerging healthcare trends, issues and challenges. FierceHealthcare is a high-profile and well-respected media source and regarded as a credible source of information.”

A respected industry professional, Belazi is often invited as a reviewer for multiple medical journals and holds a seat on the Board of Directors for numerous healthcare-related companies.

“The purpose of this Council is to create a channel for regular feedback about key industry trends and help FierceHealthcare to better understand the news its readership needs to hear about,” says Belazi, noting that he will provide content to the publication’s Industry Voices section. “FierceHealthcare is to be congratulated on its efforts to connect with the industry and report on the top interests and concerns that healthcare leaders face.”

About AscellaHealth

AscellaHealth, a national PBM serving commercial, Medicare and Medicaid segments offers high quality prescription drug management services along with other customizable services, such as carved-out specialty pharmacy services and cost-savings discount programs through its unique and proprietary service that extends discounts on prescription medications to customers more than any other PBM in the industry. Visit www.ascellahealth.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:21pROYCE GLOBAL VALUE TRUST (NYSE : RGT) as of Jul 31, 2019
PR
02:21pCOVENANT TRANSPORTATION GROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02:20pPHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL : Altria eye merger 11 years after split
AQ
02:19pERI : 's John Shegerian Warns Corporations to Protect Data as SHIELD Act is Signed Into Law
BU
02:17pALTRIA GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02:16pAgricor & Botanacor Name New COO. Dr. Carl Craig Will Lead Companies' Continued Expansion for Lab Testing in the Cannabis and Hemp Sectors.
BU
02:15pCobalt Boats Hosts Factory Tour for U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall
GL
02:11pADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : Angola Announces Public Tender to Build Refinery
AQ
02:11pROYCE MICRO-CAP TRUST (NYSE : RMT) as of Jul 31, 2019
PR
02:11pACCENTURE : Acquires Fairway Technologies to Bolster Product and Platform Engineering Services
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : GOLD: ... and in the end, gold wins
2Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
3Weed leader Canopy Growth ousts co-CEO Bruce Linton
4J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
5CELGENE CORPORATION : Celgene, Bristol Clear Way For Merger -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group