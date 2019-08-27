AscellaHealth : President and CEO Dea Belazi Named to FierceHealthcare's New Editorial Advisory Council, Provides Insight on Healthcare News and Trends

AscellaHealth, a national Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) serving commercial, Medicare and Medicaid segments, is proud to announce that Dea Belazi, PharmD, MPH, president and CEO, AscellaHealth, will join industry luminaries on FierceHealthcare's inaugural Editorial Advisory Council. FierceHealthcare, which aims to address issues and offer insights on the business of healthcare, has chosen 19 thought leaders from hospitals, insurers, physicians' offices, ACOs, health IT, law firms, financial organizations and other entities based upon their expertise, knowledge and grasp of the U.S. healthcare system.

“FierceHealthcare's Editorial Advisory Council is a who’s who of top thought leaders from across the healthcare industry, and I am thrilled and honored to join this prestigious roster of industry influencers,” says Belazi, who has 18+ years of experience in the healthcare industry and brings an extraordinary level of expertise and knowledge to the Advisory Council. “This is an important opportunity to provide feedback on content, comment on industry forecasts and offer perspectives on emerging healthcare trends, issues and challenges. FierceHealthcare is a high-profile and well-respected media source and regarded as a credible source of information.”

A respected industry professional, Belazi is often invited as a reviewer for multiple medical journals and holds a seat on the Board of Directors for numerous healthcare-related companies.

“The purpose of this Council is to create a channel for regular feedback about key industry trends and help FierceHealthcare to better understand the news its readership needs to hear about,” says Belazi, noting that he will provide content to the publication’s Industry Voices section. “FierceHealthcare is to be congratulated on its efforts to connect with the industry and report on the top interests and concerns that healthcare leaders face.”

About AscellaHealth

AscellaHealth, a national PBM serving commercial, Medicare and Medicaid segments offers high quality prescription drug management services along with other customizable services, such as carved-out specialty pharmacy services and cost-savings discount programs through its unique and proprietary service that extends discounts on prescription medications to customers more than any other PBM in the industry. Visit www.ascellahealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005684/en/