AscellaHealth : Supports Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month, Provides High-Touch Specialty Pharmacy Solutions to Improve Outcomes, Lower Costs

In recognition of March as Multiple
Sclerosis Awareness Month, AscellaHealth
(Ascella), a national Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) serving
commercial, Medicare and Medicaid segments, urges patients, families and
communities to show support for individuals living with multiple
sclerosis (MS), a disease that affects more than 900,000
Americans. To help overcome the complexity and collaboration required in
the management of MS, Ascella’s Clinical and Educational Programs
educate health plan members on their prescribed therapy beginning on day
one, assisting with high deductible/co-insurance costs by utilizing
financial assistance programs and partnering with physicians and
pharmacists throughout the individual’s course of treatment.
“Ascella understands the challenges involved in the treatment of MS, and
has implemented unique programs for specialty drug and formulary
management, competitive pricing and innovative discounts to help improve
outcomes and care coordination for plan members living with this complex
disease,” says Dea Belazi, president and CEO, AscellaHealth, says, “Our
high-touch model includes clinical interventions, adherence counseling,
psychosocial assessment, integrated nursing staff, refill reminders and
delivery coordination as part of Ascella’s innovative specialty pharmacy
strategy.”
According to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, among all age, gender
surveyed, the highest
prevalence of MS was found among women 45 to 54 years old in the
Northeast (762.3 per 100,000), and the lowest among men 18 to 24 in the
South (19.2 per 100,000).
“This March is an excellent time to raise awareness about MS and get out
the message that Ascella offers custom benefit designs, maximizes
benefit plans and reduces costs for plan members and payers alike,”
Belazi adds.
Ascella’s program is available on a standalone basis, or as part of a
full-service PBM option that includes:
Drug utilization review
Case management services/therapy management
Clinical
review/prior authorization
Pharmacy and therapeutic management
committee
Flexible claims adjudication system
Drug information
and news reporting
