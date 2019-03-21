Log in
AscellaHealth : Supports Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month, Provides High-Touch Specialty Pharmacy Solutions to Improve Outcomes, Lower Costs

03/21/2019 | 02:33pm EDT

Multiple Sclerosis Association of America focuses 2019 awareness campaign on family, relationships and care partner needs

In recognition of March as Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month, AscellaHealth (Ascella), a national Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) serving commercial, Medicare and Medicaid segments, urges patients, families and communities to show support for individuals living with multiple sclerosis (MS), a disease that affects more than 900,000 Americans. To help overcome the complexity and collaboration required in the management of MS, Ascella’s Clinical and Educational Programs educate health plan members on their prescribed therapy beginning on day one, assisting with high deductible/co-insurance costs by utilizing financial assistance programs and partnering with physicians and pharmacists throughout the individual’s course of treatment.

“Ascella understands the challenges involved in the treatment of MS, and has implemented unique programs for specialty drug and formulary management, competitive pricing and innovative discounts to help improve outcomes and care coordination for plan members living with this complex disease,” says Dea Belazi, president and CEO, AscellaHealth, says, “Our high-touch model includes clinical interventions, adherence counseling, psychosocial assessment, integrated nursing staff, refill reminders and delivery coordination as part of Ascella’s innovative specialty pharmacy strategy.”

According to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, among all age, gender surveyed, the highest prevalence of MS was found among women 45 to 54 years old in the Northeast (762.3 per 100,000), and the lowest among men 18 to 24 in the South (19.2 per 100,000).

“This March is an excellent time to raise awareness about MS and get out the message that Ascella offers custom benefit designs, maximizes benefit plans and reduces costs for plan members and payers alike,” Belazi adds.

Ascella’s program is available on a standalone basis, or as part of a full-service PBM option that includes:

Drug utilization review
Case management services/therapy management
Clinical review/prior authorization
Pharmacy and therapeutic management committee
Flexible claims adjudication system
Drug information and news reporting

About AscellaHealth

AscellaHealth, a national PBM serving commercial, Medicare and Medicaid segments offers high quality prescription drug management services along with other customizable services, such as carved-out specialty pharmacy services and cost-savings discount programs through its unique and proprietary service that extends discounts on prescription medications to customers more than any other PBM in the industry. Visit www.ascellahealth.com.


© Business Wire 2019
