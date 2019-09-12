AscellaHealth Supports Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, Lauds Interdisciplinary Team Approach: September 2019 Is National PACE Month

Teamwork Is Key to Improving the Lives of the Seriously Ill

AscellaHealth, a national Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) serving commercial, Medicare and Medicaid segments, fully supports the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE®) as a model of care. The September 2019 National PACE Month carries a theme, “Many Hands, Many Minds, ONE Goal,” highlighting the central role of the PACE interdisciplinary team in improving the lives of participants and their family caregivers and increasing awareness of the many benefits that PACE organizations bring to their communities.

“PACE is recognized among consumers, health care providers and government leaders as the most innovative, accessible, valuable and effective model of care, promoting the highest level of independence for individuals with significant health care needs,” says Dea Belazi, president and CEO, AscellaHealth. “AscellaHealth takes the same interdisciplinary team approach, empowering health plans, employer groups and unions to overcome many of the challenges of providing all-inclusive care. It is a model that offers clinical and educational programs designed to educate members on their prescribed therapy beginning at the point of diagnosis and treatment.”

The AscellaHealth high-touch model focuses on better outcomes and care coordination for members living with serious illness and offers discounted pricing to deliver value to payers and members. Its innovative specialty pharmacy strategy offers clinical interventions, adherence counseling, psychosocial assessment, integrated nursing staff, refill reminders and delivery coordination.

National PACE Association spokesperson Robert Greenwood says, “We welcome the support of AscellaHealth, an organization that shares our commitment to an interdisciplinary approach and the development of effective care plans that enable patients and their families to access the most optimal care experience based upon their individual needs.”

A specialty-focused pharmaceutical management company, AscellaHealth enhances the management of high-cost diseases, including discounted drug pricing. This program is available on a standalone basis, or as part of a full-service pharmacy benefit management option that includes specialty drug management, formulary management services/rebates, competitive pricing and innovative discounting, drug utilization review, case management services/therapy management, clinical review/prior authorization, pharmacy and therapeutic management committee, flexible claims adjudication system, drug information and news reporting.

