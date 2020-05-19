Log in
Ascend Fundraising Solutions Hires Dan Tanenbaum as Chief Innovation Officer

05/19/2020 | 02:25pm EDT

Ascend Fundraising Solutions Inc. is pleased to announce that online fundraising industry leader, Dan Tanenbaum, will join the company as Chief Innovation Officer.

Mr. Tanenbaum is a pioneer in developing and deploying online fundraising solutions that have significant impact for his clients. He continues to create technological innovations by developing new fundraising opportunities through various software platforms, including Chase the Ace and Queen of Hearts raffles and electronic raffles at sporting events. He has built strong relationships with some of the most prestigious names in not-for-profit as well as sports foundations from the NHL, MLB, NFL to the NBA.

“Now, more than ever, organizations need virtual platforms to help them achieve their fundraising goals,” said Dan Tanenbaum, incoming Chief Innovation Officer of Ascend. “Ascend is the leader in charitable software technology, and I look forward to working with the team to help continue to be on the forefront of fundraising innovation.”

“Dan is an established thought leader in fundraising solutions and shares Ascend’s vision to provide world-class service to charitable organizations,” said Daniel Lewis, CEO of Ascend. “I am thrilled to welcome Dan as a partner with the Ascend team.”

Mr. Tanenbaum will join the Ascend team after completing his employment responsibilities as the President of Bump 5050, a division of Sportech Racing and Digital.

About Ascend FS

Ascend Fundraising Solutions (FS) is a fast-growing software technology company that is the industry leader in data driven charitable fundraising solutions, including raffle and sports betting systems. With offices in New York, Toronto and the UK, we deliver our products to over 450 clients globally, including some of the most iconic brands across the sports landscape.


© Business Wire 2020
