Ascend Offers EV Safety, Performance Solutions in Chinaplas Presentation

Ascend Performance Materials, one of the largest fully integrated
producers of polyamide 66 resin, recently presented on PA66 solutions
for electric vehicles at Chinaplas 2019. The presentation focused on
improving EV safety, reliability and performance using PA66.
Ascend's Ian van Duijvenboode and Edward Wan present at Chinaplas on PA66 solutions to improve safety, reliability and performance in electric vehicles.
The presentation is the latest demonstration of Ascend’s growing
presence in Asia. Last fall the company strengthened leadership in the
region with the hiring of Dr. Kevin Wu to lead Ascend’s Asia-Pacific
region.
Global EV sales grew by 62 percent last year, with China accounting for
over half of all EVs sold in 2018. But EVs still lag behind internal
combustion engine vehicles, largely due to concerns around range and
safety.
“China is currently the biggest EV market and is driving the trend to
transition away from ICE vehicles. However, the technology is still
evolving – consumers are expecting more in the areas of EV safety,
reliability and performance. For EV adoption to continue, we need to
meet these expectations and support our customers in China and
throughout Asia,” said Wu, Ascend’s senior vice president and managing
director for Asia Pacific.
The company offers a number of Vydyne® PA66 solutions for
EVs, from its corrosion-resistant J series for electrical connectors to
its impact-modified grades that protect EV battery cells from puncture.
“PA66 is an excellent material for lightweighting, battery protection
and cooling, and fast charging applications. Our PA66 is currently being
used in commercial EVs, which see more regular, continuous use than
personal vehicles,” added Wu.
To better communicate with customers, Ascend recently launched its
website in local language ascendpm.com.cn.
The company also established a dedicated WeChat account (Ascend
Performance Materials).
Ascend’s EV presentation is available on the company’s website at ascendmaterials.com/EV.
About Ascend Performance Materials
Ascend Performance Materials is a global premium provider of
high-quality plastics, fibers and chemicals and is the world’s largest
integrated producer of PA66 resin. Headquartered in Houston, Texas,
Ascend has nine global locations, including five fully-integrated
manufacturing facilities located in the southeastern United States and
an engineering plastics compounding facility in Europe, all dedicated to
the innovation and safe production of PA66. With three of the world’s
largest chemical processing facilities, Ascend’s materials form the
building blocks for products used in everyday applications from apparel
to airbags, cable ties to circuit boards and carpets to car parts.
Ascend’s 2,600-person global workforce is committed to making a
difference in the communities we serve and leading the development of
PA66 solutions that inspire everyone, everywhere, every day.
Together, we’re making a difference.
Together, we’re inspiring
everyday.
More information about Ascend can be found at www.ascendmaterials.com
