Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $360 Million Initial Public Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 05:16pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 36,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and will trade under the ticker symbol “ACND.U” beginning on July 24, 2020. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants will be exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “ACND” and “ACND WS,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on July 28, 2020.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus on businesses that operate within the “Attention Economy,” which includes various converging sectors, such as interactive entertainment, film/television, music, comics, board games, books, esports, live events and other forms of consumer entertainment, enabling services and technologies.

UBS Investment Bank is acting as the sole book-running manager of the offering. Odeon Capital Group, LLC is acting as lead manager of the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,400,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 23, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from UBS Investment Bank, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, telephone: (888) 827-7275 or email: ol-prospectusrequest@ubs.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact

Cody Slach
Gateway Investor Relations
(949) 574-3860
ACND@gatewayir.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:44pGrupo Aeromexico Informs
GL
05:42pWALT DISNEY : Disney Delays ' Mulan' Indefinitely, Postpones 'Star Wars' and 'Avatar' Sequels
DJ
05:41pGRACO : 2nd QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL (Transcript)
PU
05:41pFUTURE FORWARD : The 40-year mission of an Apple Distinguished Educator
PU
05:41pDUNKIN' BRANDS : Philip Auerbach Appointed to Newly Created Role of Dunkin' Chief Digital and Strategy Officer
PU
05:41pLIGHTSPEED POS : Announces Time Change for its Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
AQ
05:40pYAMANA GOLD : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:40pMAXAR TECHNOLOGIES : Second Quarter 2020 Investor Call Scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2020
BU
05:40pLeaf Group to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on July 30, 2020
GL
05:37pGRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GOLD : Gold rallies on U.S.-China row, Apple news slams stocks
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : cloud flagship posts first growth under 50%; bookings growth steady
3LG CHEM, LTD. : 'Please mine more nickel,' Musk urges as Tesla boosts production
4American and Southwest rethink summer flight adds as demand stalls
5Publicis beats dire market expectations amid worldwide ad freefall

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group