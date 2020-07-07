Log in
Ascension Sacred Heart Partners with HNI Healthcare to Deliver Value-Based Care in Pensacola and Panama City, FL

07/07/2020 | 04:12pm EDT

HNI Healthcare, a nationally-recognized healthcare technology and physician practice management company, has partnered with Ascension Sacred Heart's hospitals in Pensacola and Panama City, Florida. HNI’s patented technology platform, VitalsMD®, and proven management solutions deliver improved outcomes by aligning clinical, operational, and financial stakeholders within the four walls of the hospital.

HNI Healthcare began managing Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola's Hospital Medicine (HM) Program on March 1, 2020, and has expanded its services to include VitalsMD® integration and provider employment effective July 1, 2020. In addition to this program, HNI launched a new ICU program with Board Certified Intensivists at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Bay on March 22, 2020, with further expansion set to include the HM program on August 28, 2020.

Ascension Sacred Heart is committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable. HNI is honored to partner with a health system with these values as it serves the Panama City community that is still rebuilding after Hurricane Michael, which devastated the area in 2018.

About HNI Healthcare (HNI)

HNI is a healthcare technology and physician practice management company focused on improving clinical, operational, and financial outcomes for healthcare facilities. The company’s advanced technology and management expertise enable hospitals to improve key quality and performance metrics through a clinically-integrated, value-based care model. HNI is based in Austin, Texas. Visit our website at www.hnihealthcare.com.


© Business Wire 2020
