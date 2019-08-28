Log in
Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Healthcare Receive State Approval for Rehabilitation Hospital

08/28/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Healthcare, LLC (“Kindred”) today announced that the Health Services and Development Agency of the State of Tennessee has granted Certificate of Need approval for the construction and operation of a freestanding rehabilitation hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. The Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital is the product of a joint venture between Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190828005778/en/

Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital will serve nine counties and a population of 1.9 million—including more than 298,000 senior citizens. Upon completion and pending necessary regulatory approvals, the 40-bed, state-of-the-art facility will replace the 24-bed Acute Rehab Unit now located at Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital. Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital will provide additional access to post-acute care by addressing Middle Tennessee’s shortage of dedicated beds for individuals who require extended neurological and cardiovascular care following serious health events.

“Ascension Saint Thomas has always been committed to providing high-quality inpatient rehabilitation services designed to help patients with acute physical limitations progress toward independent living,” said Fahad Tahir, President and CEO, Saint Thomas Midtown and West Hospitals. “This specialized collaboration with Kindred Healthcare will improve the lives of Middle Tennesseans and enhance clinical integration across the acute care and rehabilitation treatment settings.”

“We partner with leading health systems across the country to provide intensive medical and rehabilitative care,” said Jason Zachariah, President, Kindred Rehabilitation Services, a division of Kindred Healthcare. “We are excited to address the growing need for inpatient rehabilitation services and to improve the lives of Tennessee citizens through this partnership with Ascension Saint Thomas.”

The service area’s senior citizen population is expected to rise by 41,000 in the next four years, making this facility even more critical to Middle Tennessee’s continued well-being and prosperity.

ABOUT ASCENSION SAINT THOMAS HEALTH

In Tennessee, Ascension’s Saint Thomas Health operates nine hospitals in addition to a comprehensive network of affiliated joint ventures, medical practices, clinics and rehabilitation facilities that cover a 68-county area and employ more than 8,000 associates. Across the state, Saint Thomas Health provided more than $127 million in community benefit and care of persons living in poverty in fiscal year 2018. Serving Tennessee for 15 years, Ascension is a faith-based healthcare organization committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable. Ascension is the largest non-profit health system in the U.S. and the world’s largest Catholic health system, operating more than 2,600 sites of care – including 151 hospitals and more than 50 senior living facilities – in 21 states and the District of Columbia. Visit www.sthealth.com.

ABOUT KINDRED HEALTHCARE

Kindred Healthcare, LLC is a healthcare services company based in Louisville, Kentucky with annual revenues of approximately $3.3 billion(1). At June 30, 2019, Kindred through its subsidiaries had approximately 34,500 employees providing healthcare services in 1,760 locations in 46 states, including 71 long-term acute care hospitals, 22 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, 11 sub-acute units, 95 inpatient rehabilitation units (hospital-based) and contract rehabilitation service businesses which served 1,561 non-affiliated sites of service. Ranked as one of Fortune magazine’s Most Admired Healthcare Companies for nine years, Kindred’s mission is to help our patients reach their highest potential for health and healing with intensive medical and rehabilitative care through a compassionate patient experience. For more information, go to www.kindredhealthcare.com. You can also follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

  1. Revenues for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2019.

 


© Business Wire 2019
