Ascension : Ventures Completes Investment in Strive Health

Ascension Ventures (AV), a strategic healthcare venture firm representing thirteen of the nation’s leading non-for-profit health systems, announced today the completion of an investment in Strive Health (Strive), a new company launched to fundamentally change the lives of kidney disease patients through early engagement, comprehensive coordinated care, and expanded treatment options.

“Strive’s integrated approach to kidney care will be transformative for millions of patients with kidney disease, and we are excited to partner with AV in changing kidney care in America,” said Chris Riopelle, CEO of Strive Health. “We see health systems as a critical partner in delivering best in class kidney care. AV and its leading health system limited partners will be of tremendous strategic value to Strive as we continue to grow and scale the company.”

Founded in 2018, Denver-based Strive works with innovative payers and providers to deliver a turn-key kidney care service line that will accelerate the shift to value-based care for this population. Strive’s high touch, team-based care model, powered by specialized technology and nephrology caregivers, services the entire chronic kidney disease journey – from primary care level prevention through end-stage renal replacement therapy.

“After spending nearly a year researching the renal care space and evaluating numerous potential investment opportunities, we chose to partner with Strive, recognizing the company’s differentiated clinical playbook and experienced executive team,” said Ascension Ventures Investment Principal Brian Belsky. “Strive’s high-touch, patient-centric model resonated with our health system partners and gives us confidence in the company’s ability to transform the complex kidney care market. We are excited about backing the accomplished, experienced leadership team and joining this high-caliber investor syndicate.” AV joins lead investor New Enterprise Associates with participation from Town Hall Ventures and Echo Health Ventures.

About Ascension Ventures

Ascension Ventures is a strategic healthcare venture firm with four funds and more than $800 million in capital under management. The firm was launched in 2001 by Ascension, one of the nation’s leading Catholic and non-profit health systems, and today invests on behalf of thirteen of the nation’s leading community health systems. These health system limited partners collectively operate more than 460 hospitals, have 572,000 employees and generate $96 billion in annual revenue. AV collaborates with these partners to identify, invest in, and support strategically aligned private companies that are transforming the healthcare industry and enhancing the experience for patients, their families and caregivers. For more information visit www.ascensionventures.org.

About Strive Health

Strive Health is a built-for-purpose company working with innovative payors and providers to transform kidney care. Strive Health significantly improves patient outcomes and experience with a high-touch, technology-enabled clinical model that cares for chronic kidney disease patients across their entire healthcare journey, from primary care-level engagement through dialysis. Strive was launched out of Oxeon’s Venture Studio and is backed by New Enterprise Associates, Town Hall Ventures, Echo Health Ventures, and Ascension Ventures. For more information email info@strivehealth.com or visit Strive’s website at www.strivehealth.com.

