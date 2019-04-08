Ascension : Ventures Completes Investment in Strive Health

Ascension Ventures (AV), a strategic healthcare venture firm
representing thirteen of the nation’s leading non-for-profit health
systems, announced today the completion of an investment in Strive
Health (Strive), a new company launched to fundamentally change the
lives of kidney disease patients through early engagement, comprehensive
coordinated care, and expanded treatment options.
“Strive’s integrated approach to kidney care will be transformative for
millions of patients with kidney disease, and we are excited to partner
with AV in changing kidney care in America,” said Chris Riopelle, CEO of
Strive Health. “We see health systems as a critical partner in
delivering best in class kidney care. AV and its leading health system
limited partners will be of tremendous strategic value to Strive as we
continue to grow and scale the company.”
Founded in 2018, Denver-based Strive works with innovative payers and
providers to deliver a turn-key kidney care service line that will
accelerate the shift to value-based care for this population. Strive’s
high touch, team-based care model, powered by specialized technology and
nephrology caregivers, services the entire chronic kidney disease
journey – from primary care level prevention through end-stage renal
replacement therapy.
“After spending nearly a year researching the renal care space and
evaluating numerous potential investment opportunities, we chose to
partner with Strive, recognizing the company’s differentiated clinical
playbook and experienced executive team,” said Ascension Ventures
Investment Principal Brian Belsky. “Strive’s high-touch, patient-centric
model resonated with our health system partners and gives us confidence
in the company’s ability to transform the complex kidney care market. We
are excited about backing the accomplished, experienced leadership team
and joining this high-caliber investor syndicate.” AV joins lead
investor New Enterprise Associates with participation from Town Hall
Ventures and Echo Health Ventures.
About Ascension Ventures
Ascension Ventures is a strategic healthcare venture firm with four
funds and more than $800 million in capital under management. The firm
was launched in 2001 by Ascension, one of the nation’s leading Catholic
and non-profit health systems, and today invests on behalf of thirteen
of the nation’s leading community health systems. These health system
limited partners collectively operate more than 460 hospitals,
have 572,000 employees and generate $96 billion in annual revenue. AV
collaborates with these partners to identify, invest in, and support
strategically aligned private companies that are transforming the
healthcare industry and enhancing the experience for patients, their
families and caregivers. For more information visit www.ascensionventures.org.
About Strive Health
Strive Health is a built-for-purpose company working with innovative
payors and providers to transform kidney care. Strive Health
significantly improves patient outcomes and experience with a
high-touch, technology-enabled clinical model that cares for chronic
kidney disease patients across their entire healthcare journey, from
primary care-level engagement through dialysis. Strive was launched out
of Oxeon’s Venture Studio and is backed by New Enterprise Associates,
Town Hall Ventures, Echo Health Ventures, and Ascension Ventures. For
more information email info@strivehealth.com
or visit Strive’s website at www.strivehealth.com.
