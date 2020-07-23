Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ascensus : Names Naureen Hassan to Its Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 02:03pm EDT

DRESHER, Pa., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus—whose technology and expertise help millions of people save for retirement, education, and healthcare—is pleased to announce that Naureen Hassan joined its Board of Directors this month.

Most recently, Ms. Hassan was the chief digital officer for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, with responsibility for the business's digital transformation, strategy, and delivery, focusing on modernizing how the firm and its advisors acquire, serve, and interact with clients.

Ms. Hassan previously was the executive vice president leading Investor Services strategy, segments, and platforms for Charles Schwab, and a member of the firm's 20-member Executive Committee. She also held leadership roles in Schwab Advisor Services, the leading custodial platform for nearly 7,000 independent advisory firms. Earlier in her career, she worked at McKinsey & Company, specializing in operational and process design for retail and healthcare firms.

"Naureen's expertise and experience across a variety of disciplines and elements of our lines of business make her a welcomed and valued addition to the Ascensus Board," said David Musto, president and CEO of Ascensus. "She also shares our passion for advancing diversity and inclusion at Ascensus and in our industry, and will be an engaged supporter and resource in our continued journey."

About Ascensus
Ascensus helps millions of people save for what matters—retirement, education, and healthcare. Our technology, market insights, and business knowledge enhance the growth and success of our partners, their clients, and savers. Ascensus is the largest independent recordkeeping services provider, third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator in the United States. For more information, visit ascensus.com.

Get the latest trends and insights based on our proprietary data from more than 116,500 retirement plans, 5.5 million 529 accounts, 400,000 health savings accounts, and 21 ABLE plans.* Inside America's Savings Plans highlights average savings levels across these tax-advantaged accounts and showcases plan features that drive participation and growth. The State of Savings report outlines how plan contribution and withdrawal behaviors have shifted over the course of 2020 and since the passage of the CARES Act.

*As of March 31, 2020.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ascensus-names-naureen-hassan-to-its-board-of-directors-301099023.html

SOURCE Ascensus


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:40pCROWN : Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Goals Approved By Science Based Targets Initiative
PR
02:39pAM BEST : Pandemic Deals a Wild Card to U.S. Personal Automobile Insurers (AM BestTV)
BU
02:37pCARTIER RESOURCES : Announces Upsizing of Previously Announced Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares
AQ
02:37pUnilever Capitalizes on Coronavirus Cleaning Boom -- 2nd Update
DJ
02:36pGECINA : Earnings at June 30, 2020
BU
02:35pPutnam Announces Distribution Rates for Open End Funds
BU
02:35pCUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : Represents RPG in Disposition of Two New Premier Industrial Assets in San Diego for $85 Million
BU
02:34pAPPLE : faces deceptive trade practices probe by multiple U.S. states - document
RE
02:34pFUEL CYCLE : Recognized as Best Company for Professional Development
PR
02:34pUB BANCORP : Releases Earnings for the Quarter & Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group