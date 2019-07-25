Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Ascent Capital Group Announces Date of Special Meeting of Stockholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 05:05pm EDT

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (“Ascent”) today announced that a special meeting of stockholders of Ascent will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., Mountain Time, at the corporate offices of Ascent, 5251 DTC Parkway, Second Floor Conference Room, Greenwood Village, Colorado 80111. The purpose of the special meeting will be to consider and vote upon a proposal to approve the adoption of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of May 24, 2019, by and among Monitronics International, Inc. (“Monitronics”) and Ascent, pursuant to which Ascent will merge with and into Monitronics substantially concurrently with the restructuring of Monitronics, with Monitronics continuing as the surviving company, and certain other related matters. Ascent stockholders of record as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 5, 2019, the record date for the special meeting, will be entitled to receive notice of the special meeting and vote at the special meeting.

About Ascent and Monitronics

Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: ASCMA, ASCMB) is a holding company whose primary subsidiary is Monitronics, one of the largest home security and alarm monitoring companies in the U.S. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Monitronics secures approximately 900,000 residential and commercial customers through highly responsive, simple security solutions backed by expertly trained professionals. The company has the nation’s largest network of independent authorized dealers – providing products and support to customers in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico – as well as direct-to-consumer sales of DIY and professionally installed products. For more information on Ascent, see http://ir.ascentcapitalgroupinc.com.

Investor Contact

Erica Bartsch
Sloane & Company
212-486-9500
ebartsch@sloanepr.com

Media Contact

Sarah Rosselet
FTI Consulting Inc.
312-428-2638
Sarah.Rosselet@fticonsulting.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:33pRESMED : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:32pSPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:32pONESPAN : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:31pPEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:31pPALEO RESOURCES : Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Debenture Offering
AQ
05:31pABERDEEN JAPAN EQUITY FUND : Standard Investments Announces Release Of U.S. Closed End Funds Monthly Factsheets
PR
05:31pSTRATEGY ANALYTICS : Samsung Closes in on Xiaomi for Top Spot in India Smartphone Market in Q2 2019
BU
05:31pWeissLaw LLP Reminds BKS and HIVE Shareholders About its Ongoing Investigations
GL
05:30pUNITED TECHNOLOGIES : Showcases the Many Technologies it has Contributed to Manned Space Programs during Capitol Hill Event;…
PU
05:30pAPPLE : to acquire the majority of Intel's smartphone modem business
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : needs more time to turn profit; founding engineer steps down
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: As expected Siltronic started into a muted H1 2019
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen second-quarter operating profit up 30% as SUV push pays off
4TOTAL : TOTAL : plans $5 billion of asset sales to future-proof business
5Nokia beats forecasts as 5G sales start to kick in

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group