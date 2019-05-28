DESPATCH OF THE COMPOSITE DOCUMENT

The Composite Document containing, among other things, (i) the expected timetable in respect of the Offer; (ii) a letter from Lego Securities; (iii) a letter from the Board; (iv) a letter from the Independent Board Committee; and (v) a letter of advice from Grand Moore Capital Limited, the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee in relation to the Offer, together with the accompanying form of acceptance, have been despatched to the Shareholders on 28 May 2019 in accordance with the Takeovers Code. The expected timetable in relation to the Offer is set out below in this joint announcement.

Independent Shareholders should read the Composite Document and the accompanying form of acceptance carefully, including the recommendations of the Independent Board Committee to the Independent Shareholders and the advice from Grand Moore Capital Limited, the Independent Financial Adviser to the Independent Board Committee, in respect of the Offer, before deciding whether or not to accept the Offer.

Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. The Offeror and the Company remind their respective associates of the dealing restrictions under the Takeovers Code and to disclose their permitted dealings, if any, in any securities of the Company.

Reference is made to (i) the announcement jointly published by Waterfront Holding Group Co., Ltd. (the "Offeror") and Ascent International Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 7 May 2018 in relation to, among others, the mandatory unconditional cash offer being made by Lego Securities Limited for and on behalf of the Offeror to acquire all the issued shares in the Company (other than those already owned or to be acquired by the Offeror and parties acting in concert with it) (the "Offer"); and (ii) the composite offer and response document jointly issued by the Offeror and the Company dated 28 May 2019 (the "Composite Document"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Composite Document.

