Ascent International : PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME AND PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS (in PDF)

In addition, upon the Change of Company Name becoming effective and subject to the confirmation by the Stock Exchange, the Company will change its English and Chinese stock short names for trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange accordingly. Subject to the Change of Company Name becoming effective, the Company may also adopt a new company logo.

Reason for the Change of Company Name

The Board considers that the Change of Company Name will better reflect the current status of the Group and its direction of future development. The Board believes that the new English and Chinese names of the Company will provide the Company with a new corporate image which will benefit the Company's future business development. Therefore, the Board considers that the Change of Company Name is in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.

PROPOSED RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 22 July 2019 and 9 September 2019, in relation to, among others, the appointment and biographical details of the Directors.

According to article 86(3) of the Articles, the Directors shall have the power from time to time and at any time to appoint any person as a Director either to fill a casual vacancy on the Board or as an addition to the existing Board. Any Director so appointed shall hold office only until the next following general meeting of the Company (in the case of filling a casual vacancy) or until the next following annual general meeting of the Company (in the case of an addition to the Board) and shall then be eligible for re-election at that meeting. Accordingly, the Board proposes that all Directors, namely, Mr. Zhao Jingfei, Mr. Fan Xin, Mr. Qin Bohan, Ms. Han Yu, Ms. Jia Lixin and Mr. Rong Yi, shall hold office until the EGM and shall then be eligible for re-election at the EGM. All Directors, being eligible, offer themselves for re-election at the EGM.

GENERAL

The EGM will be convened and held for the Shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, approve (i) the Change of Company Name; and (ii) the Proposed Re-election of Directors.

A circular containing, among other matters, details of (i) the Change of Company Name and (ii) the Proposed Re-election of Directors, and a notice convening the EGM will be despatched to the Shareholders as soon as practicable.