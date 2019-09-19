Log in
Ascent International : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE 2019

09/19/2019 | 12:12am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ASCENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

中璽國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 264)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE

INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30TH JUNE 2019

Reference is made to the interim results announcement of Ascent International Holdings Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 29th August 2019 in relation to, among others, the unaudited condensed consolidated financial results of the Group for the six months ended 30th June 2019 (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") would like to provide shareholders of the Company and potential investors of the Company with the following supplemental information, which does not affect other information contained in the Announcement.

IMPORTANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE FINANCIAL PERIOD

There are no important events affecting the Group which have occurred since the end of financial period for the six months ended 30th June 2019 and up to the date of the Announcement.

By order of the board of

Ascent International Holdings Limited

Zhao Jingfei

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 19 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zhao Jingfei, Mr. Fan Xin and Mr. Qin Bohan, and the independent non- executive Directors are Ms. Han Yu, Ms. Jia Lixin and Mr. Rong Yi.

Disclaimer

Ascent International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 04:11:00 UTC
