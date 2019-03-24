Log in
Ascent International : TRADING HALT (in PDF)

03/24/2019 | 11:10pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy of completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ASCENT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 中璽國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 264)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Ascent International Holdings Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited will be halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 25 March 2019 pending the release of an announcement in relation to the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers, which is inside information of the Company.

By order of the Board

Ascent International Holdings Limited

Wang Wei

Chairlady

Hong Kong, 25 March 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Director of the Company is Ms. Wang Wei, and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Chong Man Hung Jeffrey, Mr. Liang Jianhai and Mr. Wong Kwun Ho.

Disclaimer

Ascent International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 03:09:10 UTC
