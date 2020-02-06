Ascentage Pharma International : Official Visit of Vice-President of Vietnam to India (February 11-13, 2020)

Log in
Official Visit of Vice-President of Vietnam to India (February 11-13, 2020)

02/06/2020 | 09:43am EST

Vice-President of Vietnam Ms. Dang Thai Ngoc Thinh would be on an Official Visit to India from 11-13 February 2020 . She will hold bilateral delegation level talks with Hon'ble Vice-President of India. There would also be a call-on Hon'ble Rashtrapatiji.

During the visit Vice-President of Vietnam, the direct Flight between India and Vietnam would be announced on 12 February 2020. After Delhi Vietnamese Vice-President is also scheduled to visit Bodh Gaya on 13th February 2020.

India-Vietnam relations are built on the firm foundation of close cultural, historical, civilizational links and are marked by mutual trust and understanding as well as strong cooperation in regional and international fora. The visit of Vietnamese Vice-President would strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2016 between the two countries.

New Delhi
February 06, 2020

Disclaimer

Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 14:42:09 UTC
