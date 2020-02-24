Ascentage Pharma International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - Approval of Phase Ib/II Clinical Trial of APG-1387 for the Treatment of Advanced Pancreatic Cancer in Combination with Chemotherapy in China

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Approval of Phase Ib/II Clinical Trial of APG-1387 for the Treatment of Advanced Pancreatic Cancer in Combination with Chemotherapy in China

Ascentage Pharma Group International (the "Company" or "Ascentage Pharma") announced that it has received approval from the Center of Drug Evaluation (CDE) of China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the Phase Ib/II clinical trial of APG-1387, Ascentage Pharma's novel inhibitor of apoptosis proteins (IAP) inhibitor, in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of advanced pancreatic cancer.

APG-1387 is a novel, small molecule IAP inhibitor and also the first IAP inhibitor to enter clinical trials in China. This is a multi-center,open-label clinical trial that comprised of a Phase Ib dose-escalation study and a Phase II efficacy study, and it is designed to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics (PK), and preliminary efficacy of APG-1387 in combination with the nab-paclitaxel plus gemcitabine doublet chemotherapy in advanced pancreatic cancer.

APG-1387 has completed Phase I clinical trials in advanced solid tumors in China and Australia, and it was shown to be well-tolerated. The preliminary result from the ongoing Phase I trial of APG-1387 in the U.S. was presented in a poster at the 2019 Annual Meeting of American Society of Oncology (ASCO). The data demonstrated APG-1387's promising anti-tumor activity in advanced pancreatic cancer patients who had failed multiple prior lines of treatments. Among 10 advanced pancreatic cancer patients treated with APG-1387 monotherapy, 4 patients achieved SD (stable disease), including one patient has been treated for over 9 cycles with confirmed SD.