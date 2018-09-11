Ascentis : Acquires NOVAtime to Advance Its All-in-One HCM Solution and Market Leadership

Ascentis, a leading provider of cloud-based human capital management
(HCM) solutions and integrated payroll services, today announced the
acquisition of privately held time-and-attendance solution NOVAtime.
NOVAtime is well-known for its innovation, intuitive features, and
comprehensive workforce management tools. The acquisition positions
Ascentis as one of the largest all-in-one HCM solutions in the industry.
“By joining forces with NOVAtime, Ascentis will provide the unmatched
combination of world class service and innovative technology that HCM
buyers crave,” said Brian Provost, CEO of Ascentis. “This acquisition
represents a key strategic milestone in the company’s vision to become
the premiere HCM partner of choice for growing organizations. Together,
Ascentis and NOVAtime are able to offer HR leaders a self-driven path to
adopt a complete set of end-to-end HR tools from a single supplier over
time.”
Ascentis and NOVAtime have worked in partnership since 2012, providing
complementary offerings with unsurpassed service and tech innovation
leadership, respectively. Together, the combined business will offer a
truly unique all-in-one solution that is unified, easy to use, and
delivers actionable workforce insights.
Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the two businesses will have a
combined workforce of over 400 employees and a roster of nearly 5,000
clients across a variety of industries, including the public sector.
Collectively, the businesses have seen impressive recurring revenue
growth over the past year, and in 2017, Ascentis received growth
financing from global growth equity investor, Summit Partners.
“Our team is excited about being able to offer our partner network a
unified solution that will cover their clients’ needs from hire to
retire,” said Frank Su, Founder of NOVAtime. “For our existing partners
who rely on other HCM solutions, we’ll continue to take an open approach
to integrating with those solutions, allowing them to add what they need
at their own pace, creating a win-win for everyone.”
Ascentis has established itself as one of the few providers to give
clients the option to deploy feature-level capabilities in the order
important to an individual organization, and with the flexibility to
meet that organization’s deployment needs. Now, the company is even
better positioned to deliver an all-in-one HCM solution that
comprehensively addresses clients' needs. Learn more about Ascentis here.
About Ascentis
Ascentis helps organizations improve their
human resources and payroll functions by offering an all-in-one Human
Capital Management solutions suite, supported with a first-of-its-kind
client centric service model. Recruiting, HRIS, Benefits Administration,
Performance and Learning Management, Payroll and Workforce Management
modules work independently or together to meet the needs of each client,
wherever they are in the HCM journey. Ascentis enables companies to
maximize management of their best asset – their people!
About NOVAtime
NOVAtime, with offices in Rancho Cucamonga,
California, and has become the leader in integrating Workforce
Management solutions with Human Resource and Payroll systems. Known for
its scalable and leading-edge software and hardware technology, NOVAtime
has been selected as the preferred Workforce Management / Time and
Attendance solution provider by many of the best-managed companies in
the world.
