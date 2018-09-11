Ascentis : Acquires NOVAtime to Advance Its All-in-One HCM Solution and Market Leadership

Ascentis to showcase the newly combined business at the HR Technology Conference & Exposition

Ascentis, a leading provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions and integrated payroll services, today announced the acquisition of privately held time-and-attendance solution NOVAtime. NOVAtime is well-known for its innovation, intuitive features, and comprehensive workforce management tools. The acquisition positions Ascentis as one of the largest all-in-one HCM solutions in the industry.

“By joining forces with NOVAtime, Ascentis will provide the unmatched combination of world class service and innovative technology that HCM buyers crave,” said Brian Provost, CEO of Ascentis. “This acquisition represents a key strategic milestone in the company’s vision to become the premiere HCM partner of choice for growing organizations. Together, Ascentis and NOVAtime are able to offer HR leaders a self-driven path to adopt a complete set of end-to-end HR tools from a single supplier over time.”

Ascentis and NOVAtime have worked in partnership since 2012, providing complementary offerings with unsurpassed service and tech innovation leadership, respectively. Together, the combined business will offer a truly unique all-in-one solution that is unified, easy to use, and delivers actionable workforce insights.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the two businesses will have a combined workforce of over 400 employees and a roster of nearly 5,000 clients across a variety of industries, including the public sector. Collectively, the businesses have seen impressive recurring revenue growth over the past year, and in 2017, Ascentis received growth financing from global growth equity investor, Summit Partners.

“Our team is excited about being able to offer our partner network a unified solution that will cover their clients’ needs from hire to retire,” said Frank Su, Founder of NOVAtime. “For our existing partners who rely on other HCM solutions, we’ll continue to take an open approach to integrating with those solutions, allowing them to add what they need at their own pace, creating a win-win for everyone.”

Ascentis has established itself as one of the few providers to give clients the option to deploy feature-level capabilities in the order important to an individual organization, and with the flexibility to meet that organization’s deployment needs. Now, the company is even better positioned to deliver an all-in-one HCM solution that comprehensively addresses clients' needs. Learn more about Ascentis here.

About Ascentis

Ascentis helps organizations improve their human resources and payroll functions by offering an all-in-one Human Capital Management solutions suite, supported with a first-of-its-kind client centric service model. Recruiting, HRIS, Benefits Administration, Performance and Learning Management, Payroll and Workforce Management modules work independently or together to meet the needs of each client, wherever they are in the HCM journey. Ascentis enables companies to maximize management of their best asset – their people!

About NOVAtime

NOVAtime, with offices in Rancho Cucamonga, California, and has become the leader in integrating Workforce Management solutions with Human Resource and Payroll systems. Known for its scalable and leading-edge software and hardware technology, NOVAtime has been selected as the preferred Workforce Management / Time and Attendance solution provider by many of the best-managed companies in the world.

