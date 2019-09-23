Ascletis Pharma : Notification Letter with Request Form to Non-Registered Holders of Shares - Notice of Publication of Interim Report 2019

Ascletis Pharma Inc.

歌 禮 製 藥 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1672)

24 September 2019

Dear Non-registered holders (1),

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (the "Company")

2019 Interim Report (the "current corporate communications")

Please be informed that the English and Chinese versions of the Company's current corporate communications are available on the Company's website at www.ascletis.com and the HKExnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the current corporate communications on the Company's website or browsing through the HKExnews' website.

If you want to receive a printed version of the current corporate communications, please mark "X" in the appropriate box on the enclosed request form, sign and return it to the Company c/o the branch share registrar of the Company ("Branch Share Registrar"), Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong by using the mailing label (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The request form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at www.ascletis.com or the HKExnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please contact the service hotline of the Company's Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2862 8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

By order of the Board

Ascletis Pharma Inc.

Jinzi Jason WU

Chairman

Note(1) : This letter is addressed to non-registered holders ("non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited to receive corporate communications of the Company). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the enclosed request form.

各位非登記持有人(1)：

歌禮製藥有限公司（「本公司」）

2019 年中期報告（「本次公司通訊」)

謹通知 閣下本公司的本次公司通訊的中、英文版本已載列於本公司網站（www.ascletis.com）及香港交易所披 露易網站（www.hkexnews.hk），歡迎瀏覽。 閣下可於本公司網站存取本次公司通訊或瀏覽香港交易所披露易

網站。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊之印刷本，請 閣下在隨本函附上的申請表格上適當的空格內劃上「X」號及簽署， 並使用隨附之郵寄標籤寄回本公司股份過戶登記分處（「股份過戶登記分處」），香港中央證券登記有限公司，

地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票）。 申請表格亦可於本公司網站（www.ascletis.com）或香港交易所披露易網站（www.hkexnews.hk）內下載。

如 閣下對本函內容有任何疑問，請於辦公時間內（星期一至星期五上午 9 時正至下午 6 時正，香港公眾假期 除外）致電本公司股份過戶登記分處熱線（852）2862 8688 查詢。

承董事會命

歌禮製藥有限公司 吳勁梓

主席

2019 年 9 月 24 日

附註(1) ： 此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人(「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限 公司不時向本公司發出通知，希望收到本公司的公司通訊)發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會 本函件及所附申請表格。