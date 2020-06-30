Ascom UMS Selected Oxitone Medical as a Wearable Solution for Continuous Remote Monitoring of COVID-19 Patients

KFAR SABA, Israel, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascom UMS, an Italian telecommunication solutions provider focused on healthcare ICT - part of international Ascom group - announced that it has selected Oxitone Medical, creator of the wrist-sensor pulse oximetry monitor, as a wearable solution for continuous remote monitoring of COVID-19 patients. Oxitone 1000M, the industry's first FDA-cleared and CE-certified wrist medical monitor, has been integrated into Ascom's Digistat® Wearables remote surveillance system to enhance remote care.

Ascom's clients, who have decided to rely on cutting-edge digital technology rather than manually updating their computerized health records, are implementing the Digistat® Wearables solution with the Oxitone 1000M device for remote continuous monitoring of the health of COVID-19 patients who do not need hospitalization. This easy-to-use solution contributes to reliably and safely identification of decompensating patients, including those who have so called "silent hypoxia," while optimizing the workflow of healthcare professionals.

"Integration of the Oxitone 1000M into the Digistat® Wearables solution," said Francesco Deventi, Director of Sales of Ascom UMS, "will enable us to significantly enrich the information collected from patients and to optimize the process of measuring, recording and sending vital signs that contribute to increasing patient's safety."

Pulse Oximetry (SpO2 and pulse rate) is an important monitoring tool to identify impending respiratory failure events. Modern pulse oximeters are exploiting different body sites such as the fingertip, forehead or earlobe. All those are bulky and uncomfortable. Specifically, ambulatory COPD patients use so called fingertip spot-check monitors for random and episodic measurements. Oxitone's flagman device Oxitone 1000M makes all the difference thanks to cutting-edge sensors technology. It has all sensors placed in a watch-like device on the wrist ulnar bone and gives readings every second, providing easy and comfortable continuous and prolonged measurements.

"We're proud that Ascom UMS has entrusted us to enhance their COVID-19 patient monitoring solution in Italy," said Ofer Harpak, CTO and Chairman of Oxitone Medical. "This collaboration validates the value of our game-changing wearable medical solution. This is a major step in our continued strategic expansion into Europe."

For more information about Oxitone solution, please visit www.oxitone.com.

About Ascom

Ascom is a global solutions provider focused on healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions. The vision of Ascom is to close digital information gaps allowing for the best possible decisions – anytime and anywhere. Ascom's mission is to provide mission-critical, real-time solutions for highly mobile, ad hoc, and time-sensitive environments. Ascom uses its unique product and solutions portfolio and software architecture capabilities to devise integration and mobilization solutions that provide truly smooth, complete, and efficient workflows for healthcare as well as for industry and retail sectors. Ascom is headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), has operating businesses in 18 countries and employs around 1,300 people worldwide. Ascom registered shares (ASCN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich.

About Ascom UMS

Ascom UMS is based in Scandicci (Florence) and has a strong know-how in healthcare segment especially regarding software solutions for critical care area (ICU and surgical) to contribute to clinical workflows optimization and patients safety improvement. www.ascom.com/it

About Oxitone Medical

Oxitone Medical is using wearable medical devices, continuous remote monitoring and personalized data analytics to empower proactive care of people with severe chronic conditions, so they can live a healthier life. An Oxitone full-suite continuous care solution enables remote passive monitoring of severe chronic disease patients automatically flagging critical medical issues. Oxitone's flagman device, Oxitone 1000M pulse oximetry monitor, is the industry's first FDA-cleared medical device with all sensors placed around the wrist ulnar bone and giving readings every second. Covered by four US patents, it has proved to be one of the most accurate wearable medical technologies in the market.

