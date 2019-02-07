Ascott unveils La Clef Champs-Elysées Paris, its new 5-star property, as part of The Crest Collection

Paris, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Located in the heart of an iconic and prestigious Parisian neighborhood, in a building steeped in history, the new La Clef Champs-Elysées Paris residence is an irresistible combination of traditional charm and contemporary comfort. This property, the third The Crest Collection luxury serviced residence, has just opened after a complete, two-year renovation.

Ascott La Clef Champs-Elysées Paris, Part of the Crest Collection





“The Crest Collection by The Ascott Limited, launched in April 2016, underlines the Group’s mission to position itself in the luxe segment”, explains Ngor Houai Lee, Managing Director – The Ascott Limited Europe. “Each residence in this collection is the contemporary reinterpretation of French chic, offering exceptional surroundings and service for our guests. With La Clef Champs-Elysées Paris, we provide our guests with a unique and unforgettable new address representing quintessential French luxury and elegance.”

A prestigious address in the heart of Paris – the essence of timelessness

Guests enter La Clef Champs-Elysées Paris on Rue de Bassano, a few minutes from many of the French capital’s most sought-after attractions, including the Arc de Triomphe, the Eiffel Tower, the Grand Palais, the Musée Guimet and the famous Avenue des Champs-Elysées. The property is ideally located in the heart of the 8th district, near the prestigious Avenue Montaigne and Avenue Georges V, with their numerous luxury boutiques and couture houses – the epitome of French refinement and glamour.

The five-storey Haussmannian-style building that houses the apartments of La Clef Champs-Elysées Paris was first built in 1907 by the famous Hennessy cognac family. The interior design was entrusted to Jean-Philippe Nuel, a leading international luxe interior Design Studio. The overarching theme of the project was to preserve the authenticity and typically Parisian spirit of the building, a true symbol of French art de vivre. As Jean-Philippe Nuel explains, “This hotel is not a film set, it’s a place to live, where people should feel like real Parisians, where heritage and creativity come together, and where the pervading spirit reflects the soul of today’s Paris.”

Throughout the duration of this project, Jean-Philippe Nuel highlighted the building’s architectural heritage. Staying in tune with current design codes to achieve the right balance of contemporary and traditional styling, attention to detail was paramount. “Our credo for this project was to showcase the historical features in the common areas and update the traditional hotel design codes in the bedrooms to offer a unique stay experience”, says Jean-Philippe Nuel.

A showcase for the Parisian art of living

With La Clef Champs-Elysées Paris, The Ascott Limited aims not only to design a new hotel, but to create a unique property where guests feel at home, with a sense of discovering and experiencing the life, culture and history of the heart of Paris. Guests are no longer merely tourists, they can experience Paris as a real resident, in the comfort of a luxury hotel yet in the privacy of their own apartment.

Free of the conventions of the international hotel business, the property is akin to a large private residence where different facets of the Parisian art of living, gastronomy, Haute-Couture, etc. come into play, lending a touch of elegance and glamour. The timelessness of the location is reflected in the choice of color schemes, fine materials and custom-designed objects that make up the elegant decor.

To complete this unique experience, the lobby features a Fragrances Lounge where guests can discover a collection of six fragrances created especially for La Clef Champs-Elysées Paris – five standard essential oils and one signature fragrance. The idea is to create a consistent olfactory signature throughout the property – in the form of pillow sprays – and also available for sale as room fragrances and candles.

The 70 rooms, suites and apartments display a chic blend of Haussmann-era moldings and contemporary touches, including two Duplex one-bedroom apartments with terrace offering extraordinary views over Paris’ rooftops and the Sacré-Coeur. Fireplaces, moldings, chevron flooring, bookcases, everything is designed to recreate a residential feel. There is no attempt to recreate the former decor – the apartments are modern with a mix of styles and influences. The contemporary spirit of the furniture, specially designed for the property, contrasts with the classical feel of the architecture: bedside tables, rugs and day beds perfectly echo the essence of the location, which is set off by sophisticated materials and elegant jewelry-inspired details.

From the carefully thought out decor to the attentive service, everything at La Clef Champs-Elysées Paris is focused on providing customized stays for guests with a range of needs and preferences. Whether on their own or with a partner, everyone will appreciate being able to choose between the comfort of a spacious, stylishly decorated room and the space of a suite with a kitchen so they can prepare meals, at any time of the day or night. For a long-term business stay or a relaxed stay with family or friends, there are huge two-room suites consisting of a fully equipped kitchen with microwave, Nespresso® machine, dishwasher and washer-dryer available.

Comfort is also about first-class service: 24-hour concierge service, porter and valet-parking services, laundry, buffet breakfast or breakfast served in the apartment, 24-hour room service, fitness suite and exclusive complimentary toiletries by L’Occitane. Eliane Yun WANG, the manager of the apart’hotel, says, “We are excited to welcome our first guests and deliver excellence – the luxury, discreet, personalized service for which The Crest Collection is known.”

Later in the year, guests will be able to enjoy sophisticated Asian cuisine at the Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine gourmet restaurant within La Clef Champs-Elysées Paris. This will be the first French address for the prestigious Singaporean group, which has received over 50 awards, including two Michelin stars (Shanghai Guide 2017, 2018, 2019), one Michelin star (Singapore Guide 2017, 2018) and one Michelin star (Hong Kong Macau Guide 2018, 2019).

The Crest Collection – Three French luxe properties in Paris

The Crest Collection is aimed at guests with an appreciation for refinement and unique experiences: the space and comfort of an apartment combined with first-class personalized service, in a building with a unique spirit. The Crest Collection now includes three Parisian properties: La Clef Louvre Paris, La Clef Tour Eiffel Paris and La Clef Champs-Élysées Paris.

Ngor Houai Lee, Managing Director, The Ascott Limited for Europe, says, “We created The Crest Collection to distinguish residences with soul that offer an unusual experience, related to either their location, their architecture or their history. La Clef Champs-Elysées Paris offers a contemporary reinterpretation of French style elegance and caters to the growing demand from a clientele with an appreciation for refinement.”

An offer to celebrate the opening

To mark the inauguration of the property, La Clef Champs-Élysées Paris created an exclusive package for its guests including:

Fee starting from 329€ (Executive Room)

Offered buffet breakfast (double occupation)

Flexible check-in and checkout*

* according to availability. Offer available until 31st March 2019

More information: https://www.the-ascott.com/en/offers/prelude-offer-la-clef-champs-elysees-paris.html

About The Ascott Limited:

The Ascott Limited is a Singapore company that has grown to be one of the leading international lodging owner-operators. It has more than 57,000 operating units in key cities of the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, as well as over 42,000 units which are under development, making a total of over 100,000 units in over 660 properties. The company’s serviced residence and hotel brands include Ascott, Citadines, Somerset, Quest, The Crest Collection, lyf, HARRIS, FOX HARRIS, YELLO, POP!, Préférence and HARRIS Vertu. Ascott’s portfolio spans more than 170 cities across over 30 countries.

Ascott, a wholly owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Limited, pioneered Asia Pacific's first international-class serviced residence with the opening of The Ascott Singapore in 1984. Today, the company boasts over 30 years of industry track record and award-winning brands that enjoy recognition worldwide.

Ascott’s achievements have been recognized internationally. Recent awards include World Travel Awards 2018 for 'Leading Serviced Apartment Brand' in Asia, Europe and the Middle East; DestinAsian Readers' Choice Awards 2018 for ‘Best Serviced Residence Brand’; TTG China Travel Awards 2018 for ‘Best Serviced Residence Operator in China’; Business Traveller Asia-Pacific Awards 2018 for ‘Best Serviced Residence Brand’; Business Traveller UK Awards 2018 for ‘Best Serviced Apartment Company’ and Business Traveller China Awards 2018 for ‘Best Luxury Serviced Residence Brand’. For a full list of awards, please visit https://www.the-ascott.com/ascottlimited/awards.html .





Attachment

Media contact : www.open2america.com Dalyce Semko Suanez (403)869-3259 d.suanez@open2america.com