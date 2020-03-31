Log in
Asean Manufacturing Acitivity Indicator Hits Record Low in March

03/31/2020 | 11:30pm EDT

By Ronnie Harui

Southeast Asian manufacturers felt the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic in March, with the Asean manufacturing purchasing managers' index plunging to an all-time low as operating conditions worsened at the fastest pace since the survey started in July 2012, IHS Markit said Wednesday.

The index fell to 43.4 in March from 50.2 in February, way below the 50.0 level separating expansion from contraction. The figure indicates a marked downturn, while all of the survey's indicators hit record lows, with significant rates of declines for output and total new orders, IHS Markit said.

Of the Asean manufacturing PMI's seven constituent countries, Singapore's PMI fell by the most, slipping a record 18.1 points to 27.7 in March, the lowest in the series' nearly eight-year history. The PMI for the Philippines dropped to 39.7, falling below the 50.0 mark for the first time since the survey began January 2016, according to IHS Markit.

"March was the first time on record that all of the seven constituent countries posted a deterioration in the health of their respective manufacturing sectors simultaneously," IHS Markit said. "Overall, March highlighted the worst performance of the Asean manufacturing sector on record."

Indonesia's PMI returned to contractionary territory in March after expansion in February, sliding to an all-time low of 45.3. Thailand's PMI plunged to a record low of 46.7 in March, while Malaysia's PMI declined to 48.4, IHS Markit said.

Write to Ronnie Harui at ronnie.harui@wsj.com

